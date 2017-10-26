I don't think there's a huge disparity between the top 8 based on talent within the squad. It all depends on how the coaches get them firing. Leeds, as champions don't necessarily look much stronger on paper.



I'll be interested to see if Castleford can maintain the blistering league form they showed with an average squad (if it's fair to call them that). Will the GF loss dent their confidence or change their strategy?



Whilst I don't see Warrington winning anything this year, a top four finish is quite possible. The biggest advantage we have is that we are an unknown quantity and not even the fans know what sort of rugby style we'll be playing or who the attack will revolve around.



I'm actually quite excited to see how we pan out with this clean slate. More so than last year, when I still felt the hangover of disappointment from the GF loss. I think the team did too when you look back at the pre-season games and the first league games. It was like we knew we couldn't win it whatever we did, and everyone had given up mentally.