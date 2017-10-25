|
Joined: Thu Aug 24, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4888
Location: Another dimension
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
There is an exemption for returning players, but they have to have been away for five years (I think?) and it's only a 50% salary exemption.
I am happy to be proven wrong, but the only reference in this years rules (below) is the new talent pool allowance (5.13) which is as I described above. http://www.rugby-league.com/operational ... html#p=275
If its a new rule to next year, I can't find any news relating to it?
|
I am the hash browns of rlfans
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 962
|
Magic Superbeetle wrote:
I am happy to be proven wrong, but the only reference in this years rules (below) is the new talent pool allowance (5.13) which is as I described above. http://www.rugby-league.com/operational ... html#p=275
If its a new rule to next year, I can't find any news relating to it?
Not sure where the operating rules are, but in the bbc article below.http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39506517
For a returning talent pool player, for example someone returning from rugby union, they must not have played rugby league for five years and in the first season their wage contributes only 50% towards the cap and 75% in a second season.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 24, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4888
Location: Another dimension
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Not sure where the operating rules are, but in the bbc article below.http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39506517
For a returning talent pool player, for example someone returning from rugby union, they must not have played rugby league for five years and in the first season their wage contributes only 50% towards the cap and 75% in a second season.
Intriguing - the 2018 rules aren't out yet
I cannot imagine that teams would find value in that (being away for 5 years and good enough to come back implies they have been somewhat successful, and in turn even 50% wages will be a big chunk), but interesting none the less.
|
I am the hash browns of rlfans
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:35 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 962
|
Magic Superbeetle wrote:
Intriguing - the 2018 rules aren't out yet
I cannot imagine that teams would find value in that (being away for 5 years and good enough to come back implies they have been somewhat successful, and in turn even 50% wages will be a big chunk), but interesting none the less.
Indeed, Eastmond is the obvious example, he would command £250k plus I imagine which would be a risky or a retuning player. Even with the 25% exemption in year two, he would be on more than the £175k marquee allowance. Huge risk for a returning player.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8760
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Indeed, Eastmond is the obvious example, he would command £250k plus I imagine which would be a risky or a retuning player. Even with the 25% exemption in year two, he would be on more than the £175k marquee allowance. Huge risk for a returning player.
I don't think his ability to play RL again was ever a factor...you don't forget how to ride a bike.
There was a concern over his ankle.
Salford went public a few weeks after I heard he was on our radar saying they were out if the running follow medical advice.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:34 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16407
|
With the 5 re-signings confirmed, our squad is now as follows....
1 Ratchford
2 Lineham
3 Atkins
4 Goodwin
5 Russell
6 Brown
7 Roberts
8 Hill
9 Clark
10 Cooper
11 Currie
12 BMM
13 Livett
14 Smith
15 Crosby
16 Akauola
17 Westwood
18 King G
19 King T
20 Hughes
21 Patton
22 Julien
23 Johnson
24 Philbin
25 Moran (I assume he's the 25th).
If we still had Hiku, that'd be done for me, but I still want another three quarter.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:38 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7992
Location: Warrington
|
I think Baptiste will happen.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:22 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 862
|
I woukd ideally want to see Russel as back up and not starting. Taylor Prell could be worth a chance or a new winger and if Baptiste signs too then all the better. That squad looks alright to me at this stage though, what a difference a month makes. I'd also retain Pomeroy, he has shown he can step in and quickly form an understanding with someone he's never played with before. Good cover in my opinion and another option better than Russel.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bondo, BramleyWire, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Chris McKean, CW8, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, just_browny, latchfordbob, Longbarn Wire, moving on..., N12Rhinos, Old Man John, Or thane, rubber duckie, scottty, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, WILLOWSTOURS, wire-flyer and 270 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,796
|1,719
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|