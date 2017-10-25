I woukd ideally want to see Russel as back up and not starting. Taylor Prell could be worth a chance or a new winger and if Baptiste signs too then all the better. That squad looks alright to me at this stage though, what a difference a month makes. I'd also retain Pomeroy, he has shown he can step in and quickly form an understanding with someone he's never played with before. Good cover in my opinion and another option better than Russel.