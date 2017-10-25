Alffi_7 wrote:
Indeed, Eastmond is the obvious example, he would command £250k plus I imagine which would be a risky or a retuning player. Even with the 25% exemption in year two, he would be on more than the £175k marquee allowance. Huge risk for a returning player.
I don't think his ability to play RL again was ever a factor...you don't forget how to ride a bike.
There was a concern over his ankle.
Salford went public a few weeks after I heard he was on our radar saying they were out if the running follow medical advice.
