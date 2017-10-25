WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:33 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
There is an exemption for returning players, but they have to have been away for five years (I think?) and it's only a 50% salary exemption.


I am happy to be proven wrong, but the only reference in this years rules (below) is the new talent pool allowance (5.13) which is as I described above.

If its a new rule to next year, I can't find any news relating to it?
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 12:59 pm
Magic Superbeetle wrote:
I am happy to be proven wrong, but the only reference in this years rules (below) is the new talent pool allowance (5.13) which is as I described above.

If its a new rule to next year, I can't find any news relating to it?


Not sure where the operating rules are, but in the bbc article below.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39506517

For a returning talent pool player, for example someone returning from rugby union, they must not have played rugby league for five years and in the first season their wage contributes only 50% towards the cap and 75% in a second season.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:27 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Not sure where the operating rules are, but in the bbc article below.

For a returning talent pool player, for example someone returning from rugby union, they must not have played rugby league for five years and in the first season their wage contributes only 50% towards the cap and 75% in a second season.


Intriguing - the 2018 rules aren't out yet :)

I cannot imagine that teams would find value in that (being away for 5 years and good enough to come back implies they have been somewhat successful, and in turn even 50% wages will be a big chunk), but interesting none the less.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 1:35 pm
Magic Superbeetle wrote:
Intriguing - the 2018 rules aren't out yet :)

I cannot imagine that teams would find value in that (being away for 5 years and good enough to come back implies they have been somewhat successful, and in turn even 50% wages will be a big chunk), but interesting none the less.


Indeed, Eastmond is the obvious example, he would command £250k plus I imagine which would be a risky or a retuning player. Even with the 25% exemption in year two, he would be on more than the £175k marquee allowance. Huge risk for a returning player.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 2:31 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Indeed, Eastmond is the obvious example, he would command £250k plus I imagine which would be a risky or a retuning player. Even with the 25% exemption in year two, he would be on more than the £175k marquee allowance. Huge risk for a returning player.

I don't think his ability to play RL again was ever a factor...you don't forget how to ride a bike.
There was a concern over his ankle.
Salford went public a few weeks after I heard he was on our radar saying they were out if the running follow medical advice.
