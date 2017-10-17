Captain Hook wrote: Is there still some sort of exemption on the SC for players returning from RU? In which case a cheeky bid for the Charnley may not be so far fetched,,

There never was any exemption for players returning from RU. The exemption (that is still available) is for players who have never played competitive RL before to join a league side. Anyone with previous experience (Charnley, Eastmond, Barba etc) does not qualify due to previous experience.The exemption means that 100% of their salary in the first year of their contract is not considered on the cap, 50% the following year, and then from year 3 onwards not eligible for any further exemptions. Clubs can also only have 2 such players at any given time.