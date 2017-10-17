Genuinely believe that the time is right to also say goodbye to Atkins.



Ratchford



Lineham

Goodwin

Livett

<New winger>



Roberts

Patton



Hill

Baptiste (Smith to start on the bench if there is nothing in this rumour and Clark to start)

Cooper

Currie

Hughes

Murdoch-Mesila



Clark

Philbin

Akualoa

Crosby