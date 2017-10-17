WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:49 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 283
FB Ratchford
RW Pomeroy
RC Goodwin
LC Atkins/King
LW Lineham
SO Patton
SH Roberts
P Hill
H Clark
P Crosby
SR BMM
SR Currie
LF Cooper/Atkins

Bench
Akaoula
Philbin
Smith
King

I would seriously consider Ryan Atkins for a back row slot this year. He is as strong as an ox and takes some putting down.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:04 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16406
Might as well join in:-

Ratchford
Charnley (as if)
Goodwin
Atkins
Lineham
Brown
Roberts
Hill
Clark
Cooper
BMM
Currie
Livett

Crosby
Akauola
Jullien
Smith

Westwood
Hughes
Philbin
T King
G King
Patten
Johnson
Russell if he’s still here
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:55 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7984
Location: Warrington
If we're not signing a winger could Goodwin play on the wing and bring Livett in to centre?

Ratchford
Goodwin
Livett
Atkins
Lineham
Roberts
Patton
Hill
Clark
Crosby
Currie
Philbin
Murdoch-Masila

Baptiste
Cooper
Akauola
Westwood
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:15 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1367
Genuinely believe that the time is right to also say goodbye to Atkins.

Ratchford

Lineham
Goodwin
Livett
<New winger>

Roberts
Patton

Hill
Baptiste (Smith to start on the bench if there is nothing in this rumour and Clark to start)
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Murdoch-Mesila

Clark
Philbin
Akualoa
Crosby
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Previous

