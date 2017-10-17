FB Ratchford
RW Pomeroy
RC Goodwin
LC Atkins/King
LW Lineham
SO Patton
SH Roberts
P Hill
H Clark
P Crosby
SR BMM
SR Currie
LF Cooper/Atkins
Bench
Akaoula
Philbin
Smith
King
I would seriously consider Ryan Atkins for a back row slot this year. He is as strong as an ox and takes some putting down.
