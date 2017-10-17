WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:49 pm
FB Ratchford
RW Pomeroy
RC Goodwin
LC Atkins/King
LW Lineham
SO Patton
SH Roberts
P Hill
H Clark
P Crosby
SR BMM
SR Currie
LF Cooper/Atkins

Bench
Akaoula
Philbin
Smith
King

I would seriously consider Ryan Atkins for a back row slot this year. He is as strong as an ox and takes some putting down.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:04 pm
Might as well join in:-

Ratchford
Charnley (as if)
Goodwin
Atkins
Lineham
Brown
Roberts
Hill
Clark
Cooper
BMM
Currie
Livett

Crosby
Akauola
Jullien
Smith

Westwood
Hughes
Philbin
T King
G King
Patten
Johnson
Russell if he’s still here
