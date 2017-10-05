WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:24 am
Mr Snoodle User avatar
If we're not getting Roberts, let's go with the young lads and start with Livett & Patton at 6 & 7
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:37 am
Wires71 User avatar
Mr Snoodle wrote:
If we're not getting Roberts, let's go with the young lads and start with Livett & Patton at 6 & 7


If we do that we won't be in the top 4 or contesting any finals. Livett has promise but Patton is not the answer.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:19 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Mr Snoodle wrote:
If we're not getting Roberts, let's go with the young lads and start with Livett & Patton at 6 & 7

You'd better snoodle back to sleep for another season if you think that.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:13 am
Mr Snoodle User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
You'd better snoodle back to sleep for another season if you think that.


...and here's another reason to not bother posting on here anymore - the level of constructive debate!
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:53 am
Paul2812 User avatar
silver2 wrote:
From Ben Curries twitter account I see that he's training with the England squad. However if selected I can't see that he's fit enough for such a tough trip and I fear that we'll be missing his services for a large part of next season.


I've been told Currie will be named in the England squad. Bennett see's him as a centre.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:05 am
I see Hiku has also been included in the NZ squad. With all this forum speculation of ins & outs ,if the club hopes to sell season tickets it needs to issue a statement of intent of what paying fans are likely to see next year ,before said fans decide instead to become fully fledged armchair supporters.
