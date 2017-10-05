I see Hiku has also been included in the NZ squad. With all this forum speculation of ins & outs ,if the club hopes to sell season tickets it needs to issue a statement of intent of what paying fans are likely to see next year ,before said fans decide instead to become fully fledged armchair supporters.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, DAG, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, kirtonLindseyWolf, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Orfie, Paul2812, Philth, Rugby, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The Riddler, The Speculator, wire-flyer and 426 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,745
|2,238
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|