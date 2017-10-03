WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour

Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:51 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 930
Wires71 wrote:
Is Akouola not 2nd row?
Cooper/Crosby/Philbin/King are bang average at best. I'd like to see a high quality prop added to the squad.


On the webstite they listed him as a prop when he signed, so i assume he will be played there, I think he played both for Penrith. possibly he will be used off the bench to cover both in a similar way to Savelio?
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:25 pm
Or thane
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 273
1. Ratchford
2. Lineham
3. Goodwin
4. Atkins
5. Russell
6.Brown
7. Roberts
8.Hill
9. Clark
10. Crosby
11. Currie
12. Masilla
13. Cooper

14. Morgan smith
15. Akuoala
16. Jullien (then maybe Hughes)
17. Philbin
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:09 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 782
Remembering the applause Westwoods new contract was met by, I can only see his name mentioned 3 times in 23 posts all in a squad player basis, what happened to him being worth that extra year?
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:06 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 839
Location: Warrington
From Ben Curries twitter account I see that he's training with the England squad. However if selected I can't see that he's fit enough for such a tough trip and I fear that we'll be missing his services for a large part of next season.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:26 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3349
Location: newton-le-willows
Snaggletooth wrote:
Remembering the applause Westwoods new contract was met by, I can only see his name mentioned 3 times in 23 posts all in a squad player basis, what happened to him being worth that extra year?


Perhaps there are only 3 people who go to the match that actually post on here .
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:31 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 930
Snaggletooth wrote:
Remembering the applause Westwoods new contract was met by, I can only see his name mentioned 3 times in 23 posts all in a squad player basis, what happened to him being worth that extra year?


Did people say he had to take a place in the starting 13/17?

Injuries dictate that you can't always play your strongest 17 each week. One injury to the back row / front row and he comes in to contention for me - so a good guy to have around the place.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:56 pm
Or thane
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 273
Westwood for me would just fill in for injuries next year for me, he's still a solid player and still does a good job but i'd rather see more game time elsewhere. Happy he's still here for another year though.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:11 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 782
I raised the Westwood point out the comments when he got the additional he was put on a pedestal and since the loss of TS and the new signings/rumoured signings he appears to have been dropped from peoples thoughts for the 2018 team sheet.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:12 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 930
Snaggletooth wrote:
I raised the Westwood point out the comments when he got the additional he was put on a pedestal and since the loss of TS and the new signings/rumoured signings he appears to have been dropped from peoples thoughts for the 2018 team sheet.


Don't remember him being put on a pedestal? Seem to remember some posters who were outraged at the signing and some (myself included) who accepted he could do a job in a squad position of 18 - 25.

He's not appearing on team sheets because we're not expecting him to be first choice, if his contract reflects that, whats the problem?

Injuries dictate he will get game time next year, I'd much rather Westwood be in that position rather than Jordan Cox or Ryan Bailey, he's better than those two, loves the club and will set a good example to younger players coming through - you need these sort of players in your squad, we've just lost two in Gidley & Sims.
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:28 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 415
1. Ratchford / A.N.Other
2. Lineham (2nd chance)
3. Atkins/ Livett
4. Goodwin
5. Another
6. T. Roberts
7 Patton
8. Hill
9. Clark
10. Crobsy
11. Currie
12. BMM
13. Cooper

14. New Hooker/ Smith
15. Julien
16. Akauolo
17. Philbin

18. Livett future 13, near future as a centre

Rather thin on bodies so team practically chooses itself, just the positions.
See Ratchford as a centre, but until another FB comes on scene.. I haven't seen enough of Johnson or Dagger to comment on their suitability to take over.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
