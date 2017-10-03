Snaggletooth wrote: I raised the Westwood point out the comments when he got the additional he was put on a pedestal and since the loss of TS and the new signings/rumoured signings he appears to have been dropped from peoples thoughts for the 2018 team sheet.

Don't remember him being put on a pedestal? Seem to remember some posters who were outraged at the signing and some (myself included) who accepted he could do a job in a squad position of 18 - 25.He's not appearing on team sheets because we're not expecting him to be first choice, if his contract reflects that, whats the problem?Injuries dictate he will get game time next year, I'd much rather Westwood be in that position rather than Jordan Cox or Ryan Bailey, he's better than those two, loves the club and will set a good example to younger players coming through - you need these sort of players in your squad, we've just lost two in Gidley & Sims.