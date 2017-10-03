|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8546
|
Currently I have the main squad looking something like this...
C.Price/Agar(groans)
1. Ratchford/Dagger/Johnson
2. Lineham
3. Goodwin/T King
4. Atkins/livett
5. Russell
6. Kevin Brown
7. Roberts/Patton
8. Hill/G King
9. Clarke/Smith
10.Crosby/Philbin
11.Akauola/Hughes
12.Masila/Jullien/Westwood
13.Currie/Cooper
Please feel free to question/alter/remove any positions.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:41 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8546
|
That's currently 25...isn't that the main total amount to be named as the first team squad?
If so...is there room for additional players for the new coach? Will someone have to go?
I've left Pomeroy out because I've heard nothing about a new contract for him.
Looking at the line up, it seems strangely we don't actually need another prop...but I'd have had it as a priority. Will the addition of Aka and BMM add enough mean to offset the soft under belly of the front row we saw last year, or will they front up?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:51 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8546
|
If Brett Morris comes in I can see Lineham being shipped out to create cap space for him.
Back to the front row, Cooper and Westwood can add reserve depth but I'd still like to see an enforcer come in, perhaps letting Jullien go to Catalan to free up cap if the rumours have foundation.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:14 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 920
|
Players in vs players out and my guess at like for like cap value
Gidley < Roberts
Westerman - BMM
Sims > Akouola
Hiku - Goodwin
Dwyer
Savelio
Evans
Pomeroy
Blythe
Penny
Wilde
Obviously this is all guess work, but....
The top 4 in/outs in that list seem to balance themselves out in salary cap value (remembering that only £175k of Roberts salary will count)
Any player outside the top 25 paid players and under 21 won't count on the cap, so Dagger and Smith would fall under that category.
I think we need a replacement of sorts for Dwyer.
Props of Hill / Cooper / Crosby / Akouola with Westwood / Philbin / King as back up seems ok to me...? But if a very good prop was available I'd take them, we're not as strong as Hull in that area.
Linehams starting place looks at risk for me, but would you use a marquee spot on a winger?
Does Hughes get another year to prove 2017 was the exception?
Not sure who's ready to step up from the academy, but we need a little more squad depth considering who's leaving. Given the new salary cap rule of anyone under 21 not in your top 25 earners not counting on the cap - we need to focus some attention there.
I'd probably keep Pomeroy as long as he's happy to be a back up to the theee quarter line.
I'd say we still have plenty of cap space left, remembering the club say they want to carry two marquee players, would that suggest we will carry £175k of cap space in to next year if we can't sign another marquee for 2018?
Cap is also increasing by £100k, I assume that will be spread throughout the squad, although few could argue they deserve a pay rise after the 2017 season!
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:17 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 920
|
As things stand
Ratchford
Lineham.....??
Goodwin
Atkins (two left sided centres)
Russell
Brown
Roberts
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Hughes
Currie
BMM
New Hooker
Crosby
Akouola
.......Westwood? Maybe a good young backrower should be a priority?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:46 am
|
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 617
|
If BMM and Roberts are confirmed I'd like to see a decent interchange hooker and new winger. Both wings are weak for different reasons. I'm not sure there's much coming through from U19s this season so perhaps 3-4 promising young academy/championship players would bring numbers up to what we need. I'd then be tempted to renew my season ticket.......
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:57 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35475
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Currently I have the main squad looking something like this...
C.Price/Agar(groans)
1. Ratchford/Dagger/Johnson
2. Lineham
3. Goodwin/T King
4. Atkins/livett
5. Russell
6. Kevin Brown
7. Roberts/Patton
8. Hill/G King
9. Clarke/Smith
10.Crosby/Philbin
11.Akauola/Hughes
12.Masila/Jullien/Westwood
13.Currie/Cooper
Please feel free to question/alter/remove any positions.
well since you've invited, why have you started putting currie at loose forward? you mentioned that a copy of times yesterday, and it doesn't make a lot of sense since he's an edge runner. Not a middle.
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:12 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1244
|
I thought Dagger had gone to HKR?
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7909
Location: Warrington
|
1. Ratchford
2. Lineham
3. Atkins
4. Livett
5. Goodwin
6. T. Roberts
7. Patton
8. Hill
9. Clark
10. Cooper
11. Currie
12. Julien
13. BMM
14. New hooker (I'd go for Pelissier at Leigh)
15. Crosby
16. Akauolo
17. Westwood/Philbin
Bin off Hughes, Brown and Russell.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8546
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
well since you've invited, why have you started putting currie at loose forward? you mentioned that a copy of times yesterday, and it doesn't make a lot of sense since he's an edge runner. Not a middle.
He does run the lines well but he also steps changes those lines off both feet and he has a pair of hands.
With 300k(guess) spent on 2 backrowers, I want them starting in the team. I can only see Currie or Ratchford(with a few lamb chop dinners) filling that void of loose...and I'd rather see the lamb chop off Ratchford's plate start at loose forward before I'd play Cooper there.
Last edited by rubber duckie
on Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:29 am, edited 1 time in total.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, easyWire, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, leslie boyd, Man Mountain, marshman777, matt6169, Penks81, Philth, REDWHITEANDBLUE, richmond, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, scottty, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, The Speculator, thelinesman, Uncle Rico, Winslade's Offload and 509 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,551
|2,392
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|