That's currently 25...isn't that the main total amount to be named as the first team squad?

If so...is there room for additional players for the new coach? Will someone have to go?



I've left Pomeroy out because I've heard nothing about a new contract for him.



Looking at the line up, it seems strangely we don't actually need another prop...but I'd have had it as a priority. Will the addition of Aka and BMM add enough mean to offset the soft under belly of the front row we saw last year, or will they front up? once a wire always a wire rubber duckie

If Brett Morris comes in I can see Lineham being shipped out to create cap space for him.



If Brett Morris comes in I can see Lineham being shipped out to create cap space for him.



Back to the front row, Cooper and Westwood can add reserve depth but I'd still like to see an enforcer come in, perhaps letting Jullien go to Catalan to free up cap if the rumours have foundation.

