Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:32 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8545
Currently I have the main squad looking something like this...


C.Price/Agar(groans)

1. Ratchford/Dagger/Johnson
2. Lineham
3. Goodwin/T King
4. Atkins/livett
5. Russell
6. Kevin Brown
7. Roberts/Patton
8. Hill/G King
9. Clarke/Smith
10.Crosby/Philbin
11.Akauola/Hughes
12.Masila/Jullien/Westwood
13.Currie/Cooper

Please feel free to question/alter/remove any positions.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:41 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8545
That's currently 25...isn't that the main total amount to be named as the first team squad?
If so...is there room for additional players for the new coach? Will someone have to go?

I've left Pomeroy out because I've heard nothing about a new contract for him.

Looking at the line up, it seems strangely we don't actually need another prop...but I'd have had it as a priority. Will the addition of Aka and BMM add enough mean to offset the soft under belly of the front row we saw last year, or will they front up?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Your starting 13/res based on signings and strong rumour
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:51 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8545
If Brett Morris comes in I can see Lineham being shipped out to create cap space for him.

Back to the front row, Cooper and Westwood can add reserve depth but I'd still like to see an enforcer come in, perhaps letting Jullien go to Catalan to free up cap if the rumours have foundation.
once a wire always a wire

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, lefty goldblatt, lister, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, The All New Chester Wire, Watford Wire and 223 guests

