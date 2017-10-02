I've used forums for about 15 years, some extremely caustic (ala YouTube comments) and some incredibly welcoming, positive and inspiring. Negative comments simply mirror the posters own perception of themselves, so it isn't actually personal at the intended target.
Forums are for sharing thoughts, ideas, concepts, recommendations, anecdotes, experiences, videos (love Cokeys), etc, be they simple 1 liners, or SEO (intended) longer posts like some of mine -- either way it's all good and ecological. There is no right or wrong and nothing to prove and all responses contribute to the debate. A good debate is a good debate and certainly won't change the world. We talk rugby league because it's in our bones.
I'd like to exit with a quick message to remind Leythers to always be respectful of yourself and other posters on all forums. Be the nicer RL team and welcome all that wish to express their views in whatever way. If you look at the numbers at the bottom of the screen you'll notice there are a lot of guests on the Leigh forum. A lot of these are actually scared to post through fear of being judged and getting shot down. Please think again and support the RLFans site by attracting and welcoming new users and also clicking the ads, this helps to cover hosting and maintenance costs.
I've taken a week off between projects hence the increase in posts this weekend, but tom it's back to business, more websites are calling. Lucky me.
I look forward to reading more posts regarding the mighty Centurions. Bring on Toronto!
Forums are for sharing thoughts, ideas, concepts, recommendations, anecdotes, experiences, videos (love Cokeys), etc, be they simple 1 liners, or SEO (intended) longer posts like some of mine -- either way it's all good and ecological. There is no right or wrong and nothing to prove and all responses contribute to the debate. A good debate is a good debate and certainly won't change the world. We talk rugby league because it's in our bones.
I'd like to exit with a quick message to remind Leythers to always be respectful of yourself and other posters on all forums. Be the nicer RL team and welcome all that wish to express their views in whatever way. If you look at the numbers at the bottom of the screen you'll notice there are a lot of guests on the Leigh forum. A lot of these are actually scared to post through fear of being judged and getting shot down. Please think again and support the RLFans site by attracting and welcoming new users and also clicking the ads, this helps to cover hosting and maintenance costs.
I've taken a week off between projects hence the increase in posts this weekend, but tom it's back to business, more websites are calling. Lucky me.
I look forward to reading more posts regarding the mighty Centurions. Bring on Toronto!