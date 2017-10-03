atomic

Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: People are saying they want P&R, but they dont want the million pound game as its messing with peoples livelihoods jobs etc.



Excuse me but, isn't playing in a league with P&R exactly the same thing? had this been the last round of the season, and leigh(or an other club) been needing to win on the last day to stay up? you're in exactly the same position, jobs in question, mortgages and lives affected, and you probably still have mickey higham (or an other player) being interviewed and upset on the pitch.



If you want P&R, this is what you're gonna get.



We're not a big enough sport to finance and support regular relegation, thats why i'm in favour of licensing, i know clubs below don't like it as it appears to be a closed shop, but as with the comments made by the fev chairman the other week, its one thing looking in and another being in the middle of it,you really dont' realise the money thats needed to invest in runninga competitive mid table club, never mind a club thats challenging at the top. i don't think fev are anywhere near ready to operate at a super league level.



Personally I hope the lower tiers close the doors to SL. Let SL fend for themselves. Sky return the broacasting rights for Championship,they get the BBC, along with no salary cap and bye bye SL.Lets see how the game pans out with that one in twenty years time.

g_balls wrote: I must admit from a HKR point of view, I didn't see too many people caring about the MPG last year when we went down. In even worse circumstances then how yours came about as well. Everyone was just loving the drama and the way how it all unfolded.

Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.

Budgiezilla wrote: Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !

When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.

Very true Budge, we need the MPG not just for the end of season interest , but because the alternative could be a return to licensing.



It's as simple as this if we would of won it would of been best thing since sliced bread but cause we lost it's not rugbyreddog

The MPG has been created because the chairmen want 30 game season were all the games have something hanging on them. By simply increasing the SL to 16 teams would give you 30 games but how would you make those latter games interesting if you are 11/12 position? It's been made competitive so that where you finish really matters. You need to finish in the top 8 so that even a vague threat of relegation can motivate you. The MPG might not be ideal but it is the best way we have at the moment to get 30 competitive games per season.

I've said it on the other thread but in normal P&R you were down, in that after 30 rounds you finished with 11 teams above you. The way to approach the MPG is that it is a second chance for salvation, that two relegated clubs get the opportunity to stay up, not the way it is currently, with the focus on relegation.



There were no complaints about the Middle 8's last year when you came up that way. If you want to keep the system that brought you up, it's either 4th and below go to the Championship (you go down) or you have the MPG (you have a chance to stay up).



Yes, one up, one down is the ideal, but if that had been the case the season would have been 30 rounds long with a different format and you'd have faced tougher teams. You'd have finished in the relegation spot anyway most likely.

Website Mon May 26, 2003 9:08 am4937Leyther in Skem Slugger McBatt wrote: I've said it on the other thread but in normal P&R you were down, in that after 30 rounds you finished with 11 teams above you. The way to approach the MPG is that it is a second chance for salvation, that two relegated clubs get the opportunity to stay up, not the way it is currently, with the focus on relegation.



There were no complaints about the Middle 8's last year when you came up that way. If you want to keep the system that brought you up, it's either 4th and below go to the Championship (you go down) or you have the MPG (you have a chance to stay up).



Yes, one up, one down is the ideal, but if that had been the case the season would have been 30 rounds long with a different format and you'd have faced tougher teams. You'd have finished in the relegation spot anyway most likely.

Have to agree, it just seems to me that their is no time to settle into SL for a club from the Championship and ultimately that has hurt us. I think the last Championship club got 2 or 3 years "grace" before they could be considered for relegation, we weren't even given 12 months and boy is it a big ask for a team with no recent experience in top flight RL.

