Re: Scrap the million pound game...
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:21 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
People are saying they want P&R, but they dont want the million pound game as its messing with peoples livelihoods jobs etc.

Excuse me but, isn't playing in a league with P&R exactly the same thing? had this been the last round of the season, and leigh(or an other club) been needing to win on the last day to stay up? you're in exactly the same position, jobs in question, mortgages and lives affected, and you probably still have mickey higham (or an other player) being interviewed and upset on the pitch.

If you want P&R, this is what you're gonna get.

We're not a big enough sport to finance and support regular relegation, thats why i'm in favour of licensing, i know clubs below don't like it as it appears to be a closed shop, but as with the comments made by the fev chairman the other week, its one thing looking in and another being in the middle of it,you really dont' realise the money thats needed to invest in runninga competitive mid table club, never mind a club thats challenging at the top. i don't think fev are anywhere near ready to operate at a super league level.


Personally I hope the lower tiers close the doors to SL. Let SL fend for themselves. Sky return the broacasting rights for Championship,they get the BBC, along with no salary cap and bye bye SL.Lets see how the game pans out with that one in twenty years time.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:24 pm
g_balls wrote:
I must admit from a HKR point of view, I didn't see too many people caring about the MPG last year when we went down. In even worse circumstances then how yours came about as well. Everyone was just loving the drama and the way how it all unfolded.

Exactly, who started all this 'livelihoods/jobs/mortgages' crap, Peacock/Crabtree/Cockayne, that's who !
When it was Wakefield v Bradford in 2015 in the MPG, there was none of this crap. For example, any Leigh player who wants to find another club can do so, with either a SL club, or a championship one. I doubt their respective families will starve/have to move into a hostel...etc Unfortunately this MPG 'livelihoods at stake' is a snowball that is gathering momentum, and the RFL will return to licensing.
