Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
People are saying they want P&R, but they dont want the million pound game as its messing with peoples livelihoods jobs etc.
Excuse me but, isn't playing in a league with P&R exactly the same thing? had this been the last round of the season, and leigh(or an other club) been needing to win on the last day to stay up? you're in exactly the same position, jobs in question, mortgages and lives affected, and you probably still have mickey higham (or an other player) being interviewed and upset on the pitch.
If you want P&R, this is what you're gonna get.
We're not a big enough sport to finance and support regular relegation, thats why i'm in favour of licensing, i know clubs below don't like it as it appears to be a closed shop, but as with the comments made by the fev chairman the other week, its one thing looking in and another being in the middle of it,you really dont' realise the money thats needed to invest in runninga competitive mid table club, never mind a club thats challenging at the top. i don't think fev are anywhere near ready to operate at a super league level.
Excuse me but, isn't playing in a league with P&R exactly the same thing? had this been the last round of the season, and leigh(or an other club) been needing to win on the last day to stay up? you're in exactly the same position, jobs in question, mortgages and lives affected, and you probably still have mickey higham (or an other player) being interviewed and upset on the pitch.
If you want P&R, this is what you're gonna get.
We're not a big enough sport to finance and support regular relegation, thats why i'm in favour of licensing, i know clubs below don't like it as it appears to be a closed shop, but as with the comments made by the fev chairman the other week, its one thing looking in and another being in the middle of it,you really dont' realise the money thats needed to invest in runninga competitive mid table club, never mind a club thats challenging at the top. i don't think fev are anywhere near ready to operate at a super league level.
Personally I hope the lower tiers close the doors to SL. Let SL fend for themselves. Sky return the broacasting rights for Championship,they get the BBC, along with no salary cap and bye bye SL.Lets see how the game pans out with that one in twenty years time.