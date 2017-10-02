WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scrap the million pound game...

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Scrap the million pound game...

Post a reply
Re: Scrap the million pound game...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:24 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 191
charlie caroli wrote:
Centurino, you asked about were people in favour of the MPG?I answered I WAS,I didn't say it was right, as has been stated SKY dictate and control most of what happens in professional sport ,but they are the Paymasters look at what they put into Football ,and to an extent RL without Sky money the players would be on very small contracts at both Sports, the MPG is car crash Rugby no doubt, but we all know the rules ,we didn't complain last year,I stand by what I say other ideas may be brought in but for me we can't have the sterilised Rugby outcome of the NRL.


NP Charlie, there is no right or wrong of course. I always look forward to and respect your valuable comments mate. It's just good to see what people think and get a good debate going. Seeing Higham live on TV in distress was not a good advert for RL though. And ultimately we all love this great game and want it to flourish for years to come.


Is Atomic around? Be good to see a quick poll to see what people think about the MGP and the way forward seeing as we are just out of the thick of it.
Re: Scrap the million pound game...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:37 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11676
Location: blackpool tower circus
Centurino wrote:
NP Charlie, there is no right or wrong of course. I always look forward to and respect your valuable comments mate. It's just good to see what people think and get a good debate going. Seeing Higham live on TV in distress was not a good advert for RL though. And ultimately we all love this great game and want it to flourish for years to come.


Is Atomic around? Be good to see a quick poll to see what people think about the MGP and the way forward seeing as we are just out of the thick of it.

Centurino, I respect and value everyone's comments on this Forum,I do agree the sight of Mickey Higham obviously upset wasn't good , I felt for the bloke,he's LEIGH through and through,as you rightly say we all love this great game,but at times we don't share the same opinions,it would be boring if we did.
It would be interesting to have a Poll about the MPG .
At times I've been referred to as a full time wind up merchant :lol: :lol: I don't care about that , I do at times try to be lighthearted about some situations, however the MPG is not one.
I will however buy a season ticket in the West Stand as soon as they are on sale,and hope the lads are back in SL ASAP. Keep posting. :thumb:
Re: Scrap the million pound game...
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:38 am
joanne callotte Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 4:53 pm
Posts: 8749
propforward 2338 wrote:
Positions in the league and the right to stay in Sl should be decided over the season .This mini league and the so called million pound game have been concocted to give sky something to show.Sky and those at red hall are playing games with players livelyhoods.The alternative is either one up one down or two up two down if need be every 2 years to give the teams time to settle in sl and get squads together over that period.



So you choose NOW to criticize it, why didn't you voice your concerns last week.........?

Oh hang on, sour grapes and bitter loser, bet you were "sneaking out" 10m from time.

As devastating as it was, sport should ALWAYS be competitive...


We had UMPTEEN chances, but to lose THREE times at home in the comp tells its own story.



You need to read Danny Lockwood's full page article in League Weekly, it was spot on!
Re: Scrap the million pound game...
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:09 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 687
joanne callotte wrote:
So you choose NOW to criticize it, why didn't you voice your concerns last week.........?

Oh hang on, sour grapes and bitter loser, bet you were "sneaking out" 10m from time.

As devastating as it was, sport should ALWAYS be competitive...


We had UMPTEEN chances, but to lose THREE times at home in the comp tells its own story.



You need to read Danny Lockwood's full page article in League Weekly, it was spot on!

Excuse me for having an opinion.If you can bother to find previous post and not this one I have always been against this million pound game.Sports being competitive are won over seasons in all other sports.We did have chances in the other games but one in particular was decided by a video ref giving a try when the ball hadn't been played yet a week or so later the same person disallowed a try for not playing the ball,As for sneaking out early im 69 and have watched and supported Leigh through thick and thin since being 11ish.No doubt you are to young to remember the days Barrow played Friday night and there were no motorways to get there,so it was getting on for 4am before we got home.Never once have I left a game early so unless you know different do NOT infer I do
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, hooligan27, jakeyg95, mh, propforward 2338, Zulu01 and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,4951,23076,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM