charlie caroli wrote:
Centurino, you asked about were people in favour of the MPG?I answered I WAS,I didn't say it was right, as has been stated SKY dictate and control most of what happens in professional sport ,but they are the Paymasters look at what they put into Football ,and to an extent RL without Sky money the players would be on very small contracts at both Sports, the MPG is car crash Rugby no doubt, but we all know the rules ,we didn't complain last year,I stand by what I say other ideas may be brought in but for me we can't have the sterilised Rugby outcome of the NRL.
NP Charlie, there is no right or wrong of course. I always look forward to and respect your valuable comments mate. It's just good to see what people think and get a good debate going. Seeing Higham live on TV in distress was not a good advert for RL though. And ultimately we all love this great game and want it to flourish for years to come.
Is Atomic around? Be good to see a quick poll to see what people think about the MGP and the way forward seeing as we are just out of the thick of it.