charlie caroli wrote: Centurino, you asked about were people in favour of the MPG?I answered I WAS,I didn't say it was right, as has been stated SKY dictate and control most of what happens in professional sport ,but they are the Paymasters look at what they put into Football ,and to an extent RL without Sky money the players would be on very small contracts at both Sports, the MPG is car crash Rugby no doubt, but we all know the rules ,we didn't complain last year,I stand by what I say other ideas may be brought in but for me we can't have the sterilised Rugby outcome of the NRL.



NP Charlie, there is no right or wrong of course. I always look forward to and respect your valuable comments mate. It's just good to see what people think and get a good debate going. Seeing Higham live on TV in distress was not a good advert for RL though. And ultimately we all love this great game and want it to flourish for years to come.





Is Atomic around? Be good to see a quick poll to see what people think about the MGP and the way forward seeing as we are just out of the thick of it.

Centurino wrote: NP Charlie, there is no right or wrong of course. I always look forward to and respect your valuable comments mate. It's just good to see what people think and get a good debate going. Seeing Higham live on TV in distress was not a good advert for RL though. And ultimately we all love this great game and want it to flourish for years to come.





Is Atomic around? Be good to see a quick poll to see what people think about the MGP and the way forward seeing as we are just out of the thick of it.

Centurino, I respect and value everyone's comments on this Forum,I do agree the sight of Mickey Higham obviously upset wasn't good , I felt for the bloke,he's LEIGH through and through,as you rightly say we all love this great game,but at times we don't share the same opinions,it would be boring if we did.

It would be interesting to have a Poll about the MPG .

At times I've been referred to as a full time wind up merchant I don't care about that , I do at times try to be lighthearted about some situations, however the MPG is not one.

Centurino, I respect and value everyone's comments on this Forum,I do agree the sight of Mickey Higham obviously upset wasn't good , I felt for the bloke,he's LEIGH through and through,as you rightly say we all love this great game,but at times we don't share the same opinions,it would be boring if we did.It would be interesting to have a Poll about the MPG .At times I've been referred to as a full time wind up merchantI don't care about that , I do at times try to be lighthearted about some situations, however the MPG is not one.I will however buy a season ticket in the West Stand as soon as they are on sale,and hope the lads are back in SL ASAP. Keep posting.



propforward 2338 wrote: Positions in the league and the right to stay in Sl should be decided over the season .This mini league and the so called million pound game have been concocted to give sky something to show.Sky and those at red hall are playing games with players livelyhoods.The alternative is either one up one down or two up two down if need be every 2 years to give the teams time to settle in sl and get squads together over that period.





So you choose NOW to criticize it, why didn't you voice your concerns last week.........?



Oh hang on, sour grapes and bitter loser, bet you were "sneaking out" 10m from time.



As devastating as it was, sport should ALWAYS be competitive...





We had UMPTEEN chances, but to lose THREE times at home in the comp tells its own story.







