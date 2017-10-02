Post a reply



1 , 2 11 posts • Page 1 of 2 Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 190

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41469201



All of the coaches, clubs, players and big commentators are saying the exact same thing. Let's hear from the proponents from last week who on this very forum were in favour of the MPG? All of the coaches, clubs, players and big commentators are saying the exact same thing. Let's hear from the proponents from last week who on this very forum were in favour of the MPG? GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1740

Depends





On what you or they are suggesting it gets replaced with snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11672

Location: blackpool tower circus

Centurino wrote: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41469201



All of the coaches, clubs, players and big commentators are saying the exact same thing. Let's hear from the proponents from last week who on this very forum were in favour of the MPG?

We knew the rules when we entered the Comp, myself I'm in favour it, a great way to end the season, plenty of interest, it's got a Gladiator feel about it.

I've been made redundant a couple of times, most of the imports who are not staying will either go home and find Clubs or stay and find Clubs.

I'm sure when they came over they were supplied with houses and cars,and decent Contracts,those who choose to stay at Leigh will be given Contracts,obviously not as high as in SL but we can't afford them now,Derek has said the Club will stay full time.

So I'm in favour of the MPG ,we need hope of returning to SL what is the alternative? We knew the rules when we entered the Comp, myself I'm in favour it, a great way to end the season, plenty of interest, it's got a Gladiator feel about it.I've been made redundant a couple of times, most of the imports who are not staying will either go home and find Clubs or stay and find Clubs.I'm sure when they came over they were supplied with houses and cars,and decent Contracts,those who choose to stay at Leigh will be given Contracts,obviously not as high as in SL but we can't afford them now,Derek has said the Club will stay full time.So I'm in favour of the MPG ,we need hope of returning to SL what is the alternative? propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm

Posts: 686

charlie caroli wrote: We knew the rules when we entered the Comp, myself I'm in favour it, a great way to end the season, plenty of interest, it's got a Gladiator feel about it.

I've been made redundant a couple of times, most of the imports who are not staying will either go home and find Clubs or stay and find Clubs.

I'm sure when they came over they were supplied with houses and cars,and decent Contracts,those who choose to stay at Leigh will be given Contracts,obviously not as high as in SL but we can't afford them now,Derek has said the Club will stay full time.

So I'm in favour of the MPG ,we need hope of returning to SL what is the alternative?

Positions in the league and the right to stay in Sl should be decided over the season .This mini league and the so called million pound game have been concocted to give sky something to show.Sky and those at red hall are playing games with players livelyhoods.The alternative is either one up one down or two up two down if need be every 2 years to give the teams time to settle in sl and get squads together over that period. Positions in the league and the right to stay in Sl should be decided over the season .This mini league and the so called million pound game have been concocted to give sky something to show.Sky and those at red hall are playing games with players livelyhoods.The alternative is either one up one down or two up two down if need be every 2 years to give the teams time to settle in sl and get squads together over that period. Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 190

charlie caroli wrote: We knew the rules when we entered the Comp, myself I'm in favour it, a great way to end the season, plenty of interest, it's got a Gladiator feel about it.

I've been made redundant a couple of times, most of the imports who are not staying will either go home and find Clubs or stay and find Clubs.

I'm sure when they came over they were supplied with houses and cars,and decent Contracts,those who choose to stay at Leigh will be given Contracts,obviously not as high as in SL but we can't afford them now,Derek has said the Club will stay full time.

So I'm in favour of the MPG ,we need hope of returning to SL what is the alternative?



As Neil eludes, based on finance, infrastructure, fans, recent performance, investment and all that stuff that makes a business viable. A SL club is a business that entertains and luckily DB knows business. If he was to quit, then what? I fear how RL will continue to sustain itself and grow under increasing competition with the current set-up and a CEO in charge on a £315k salary?



When the concept was first revealed I initially read it that all Championship clubs would also be fulltime (supported by the RFL and sponsors), all be it on smaller budgets than SL clubs. If that was the reality then it may work better. Surely another look at the NRL success is important?



Look at Bradford now, 3 years ago they were also in the MPG. It's just insane that a team that did not finish bottom gets relegated and experiences the repercussions, absolutely crackers as a concept. As Neil eludes, based on finance, infrastructure, fans, recent performance, investment and all that stuff that makes a business viable. A SL club is a business that entertains and luckily DB knows business. If he was to quit, then what? I fear how RL will continue to sustain itself and grow under increasing competition with the current set-up and a CEO in charge on a £315k salary?When the concept was first revealed I initially read it that all Championship clubs would also be fulltime (supported by the RFL and sponsors), all be it on smaller budgets than SL clubs. If that was the reality then it may work better. Surely another look at the NRL success is important?Look at Bradford now, 3 years ago they were also in the MPG. It's just insane that a team that did not finish bottom gets relegated and experiences the repercussions, absolutely crackers as a concept. rover 2000 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm

Posts: 347

Centurino wrote: As Neil eludes, based on finance, infrastructure, fans, recent performance, investment and all that stuff that makes a business viable. A SL club is a business that entertains and luckily DB knows business. If he was to quit, then what? I fear how RL will continue to sustain itself and grow under increasing competition with the current set-up and a CEO in charge on a £315k salary?



When the concept was first revealed I initially read it that all Championship clubs would also be fulltime (supported by the RFL and sponsors), all be it on smaller budgets than SL clubs. If that was the reality then it may work better. Surely another look at the NRL success is important?



Look at Bradford now, 3 years ago they were also in the MPG. It's just insane that a team that did not finish bottom gets relegated and experiences the repercussions, absolutely crackers as a concept. it is crazy but sky enable clubs to pay big salaries to players otherwise there would be a lot of teams made up with partimers, they want it they get it,the competition has evened itself out a lot so most teams can afford some decent names in their team, but the drop is drastic,kr were lucky enough to avoid that dreaded game, but will have all on next year to avoid the middle eights, you did it once you can do it again, but it should be top replaces bottom,you have to just get on with it until it changes MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE! Leeeigh Leeeigh Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am

Posts: 7522

Location: Tyldesley



ICQ Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am7522Tyldesley Its getting the balance right - on field v finance. Good crowd was on considering very little away support. I bet DB was the most nervous in the ground considering the money he has put in to get us to SL, knowing he would need to do it all over again. If only we could have clung on to stay up and built on our 1st season. If we miss out on promotion next season, will DB keep making up the short fall? Until RL have FT league below SL, finance should play an important part for clubs progressing rather than just on field.



The current format is harsh. 12 teams in SL, and bottom 4 go in play off league to battle to stay up. With jobs on the line. If this happened in the ordinary workplaces, John "the Marxist" McDonnell would be all over it. Zulu01

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am

Posts: 173

Location: The rough side of Lowton

propforward 2338 wrote: Positions in the league and the right to stay in Sl should be decided over the season .This mini league and the so called million pound game have been concocted to give sky something to show.Sky and those at red hall are playing games with players livelyhoods.The alternative is either one up one down or two up two down if need be every 2 years to give the teams time to settle in sl and get squads together over that period.



Good shout this.

There has to be a way for a team in the championship to get into SL, consequently a SL team will drop down which ever format is picked. Unless we are talking about licencing again. Good shout this.There has to be a way for a team in the championship to get into SL, consequently a SL team will drop down which ever format is picked. Unless we are talking about licencing again. 'aequo pede propera' charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11672

Location: blackpool tower circus

Centurino wrote: As Neil eludes, based on finance, infrastructure, fans, recent performance, investment and all that stuff that makes a business viable. A SL club is a business that entertains and luckily DB knows business. If he was to quit, then what? I fear how RL will continue to sustain itself and grow under increasing competition with the current set-up and a CEO in charge on a £315k salary?



When the concept was first revealed I initially read it that all Championship clubs would also be fulltime (supported by the RFL and sponsors), all be it on smaller budgets than SL clubs. If that was the reality then it may work better. Surely another look at the NRL success is important?



Look at Bradford now, 3 years ago they were also in the MPG. It's just insane that a team that did not finish bottom gets relegated and experiences the repercussions, absolutely crackers as a concept.

Centurino, you asked about were people in favour of the MPG?I answered I WAS,I didn't say it was right, as has been stated SKY dictate and control most of what happens in professional sport ,but they are the Paymasters look at what they put into Football ,and to an extent RL without Sky money the players would be on very small contracts at both Sports, the MPG is car crash Rugby no doubt, but we all know the rules ,we didn't complain last year,I stand by what I say other ideas may be brought in but for me we can't have the sterilised Rugby outcome of the NRL. Centurino, you asked about were people in favour of the MPG?I answered I WAS,I didn't say it was right, as has been stated SKY dictate and control most of what happens in professional sport ,but they are the Paymasters look at what they put into Football ,and to an extent RL without Sky money the players would be on very small contracts at both Sports, the MPG is car crash Rugby no doubt, but we all know the rules ,we didn't complain last year,I stand by what I say other ideas may be brought in but for me we can't have the sterilised Rugby outcome of the NRL. Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 190

Zulu01 wrote: Good shout this.

There has to be a way for a team in the championship to get into SL, consequently a SL team will drop down which ever format is picked. Unless we are talking about licencing again.



Agree, really good shout from prop. If Leigh had 12 months grace to acclimatise to SL right across the club, it must be worth 4-5 additional wins in the subsequent year. Agree, really good shout from prop. If Leigh had 12 months grace to acclimatise to SL right across the club, it must be worth 4-5 additional wins in the subsequent year. Next Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bartholemew Smythe, catalanglais, Centurino, ColD, davo1979, Dick Jones, Eastern Wildcat, eddywalls, Google Adsense [Bot], hezza1969, jon_t, Leyther14, new times, PAC, shropshire-leyther, TwistTheMellonMan, Willy, Zulu01 and 407 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 11 posts • Page 1 of 2 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,404 3,467 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSSIES v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B KIWIS v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























