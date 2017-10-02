Centurino wrote: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41469201



All of the coaches, clubs, players and big commentators are saying the exact same thing. Let's hear from the proponents from last week who on this very forum were in favour of the MPG?

We knew the rules when we entered the Comp, myself I'm in favour it, a great way to end the season, plenty of interest, it's got a Gladiator feel about it.I've been made redundant a couple of times, most of the imports who are not staying will either go home and find Clubs or stay and find Clubs.I'm sure when they came over they were supplied with houses and cars,and decent Contracts,those who choose to stay at Leigh will be given Contracts,obviously not as high as in SL but we can't afford them now,Derek has said the Club will stay full time.So I'm in favour of the MPG ,we need hope of returning to SL what is the alternative?