Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:20 pm
Don't know if any of you are interested, but Michael Carter is on the show on Radio Yorkshire, just been talking about contract extensions etc..
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:59 pm
Cheers, listening to it. Usually just wait till they upload it to utube.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, caslad75, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, JBURT82, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, Mick Amos 9 WTW, musson, normycat, PHe, poplar cats alive, Redscat, The Devil's Advocate, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 317 guests

