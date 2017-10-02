WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perspective...

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Perspective...

Post a reply
Perspective...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:03 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 191
Leigh didn't finish bottom of the SL table. And if they had won one more game in the Qualifiers, they would have finished second only to Warrington, and not even been part of the controversial MPG. Greg Bird on Saturday was the difference that makes the difference and he was banned, before magically being excused to play against Leigh. And Acton who originally could have played in the MPG post ban -- well we all know the politics that happened there! So, with better choices, leadership and direction (coaching), the outcome would have been very different and we'd all be applauding and adding a few names to the squad to make further improvements. I submit, we're not far off with the right coaching. :CRAZY: or :IDEA:

Many are calling for the squad to be ripped apart and to essentially start again. Easy tiger. Surely the majority of players we have are suitable for Championship rugby and consistency of squad is key? If Jukes is stopping then even more so, retaining players that want to play for him speeds up the process. Time is of the essence is it not, to hit the ground running in 2018 and push again for SL 2019, that's 3-4 months from now and we have a RL World Cup in between. No rest for the wicked!

Toronto are adding some big names to their promotion squad including Joe Westerman and they have tasty resources it seems to add even more. Do we have another 6 months of more trial and error starting with too many new faces?

However the squad develops, the games against Toronto next year are mouth-watering! Hock vs. Moi Moi. Acton vs. Sims. Reynolds/Drinkwater? vs. Brierley. Dawson vs. Kay. And not forgetting... Jukes vs. Rowley. Wowsers!

:DRUMMER:
Re: Perspective...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:34 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5653
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Centurino wrote:
Leigh didn't finish bottom of the SL table. And if they had won one more game in the Qualifiers, they would have finished second only to Warrington, and not even been part of the controversial MPG. Greg Bird on Saturday was the difference that makes the difference and he was banned, before magically being excused to play against Leigh. And Acton who originally could have played in the MPG post ban -- well we all know the politics that happened there! So, with better choices, leadership and direction (coaching), the outcome would have been very different and we'd all be applauding and adding a few names to the squad to make further improvements. I submit, we're not far off with the right coaching. :CRAZY: or :IDEA:

Many are calling for the squad to be ripped apart and to essentially start again. Easy tiger. Surely the majority of players we have are suitable for Championship rugby and consistency of squad is key? If Jukes is stopping then even more so, retaining players that want to play for him speeds up the process. Time is of the essence is it not, to hit the ground running in 2018 and push again for SL 2019, that's 3-4 months from now and we have a RL World Cup in between. No rest for the wicked!

Toronto are adding some big names to their promotion squad including Joe Westerman and they have tasty resources it seems to add even more. Do we have another 6 months of more trial and error starting with too many new faces?

However the squad develops, the games against Toronto next year are mouth-watering! Hock vs. Moi Moi. Acton vs. Sims. Reynolds/Drinkwater? vs. Brierley. Dawson vs. Kay. And not forgetting... Jukes vs. Rowley. Wowsers!

:DRUMMER:


Is moi moi not retiring after the World Cup (assuming he is picked), sure that was his plan
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Perspective...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:47 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 191
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6qqoGJ3w8 See 9:45. Leigh should have retained him, another coaching boo boo.

Worth a watch the Last Tackle vids, really good.

Disclaimer: If anyone reading this has a disdain for Toronto and their employees, probably best to consult a doctor before clicking the link.
Re: Perspective...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:48 pm
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 76
How many if's and but's your blind comments have been part of the problem
Re: Perspective...
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:21 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 191
EVO105 wrote:
How many if's and but's your blind comments have been part of the problem


I'll assume this was a reaction to Centurino. Not sure what problem you're experiencing?

I think a lot of conjecture would be prevented if Jukes makes a public statement regarding the decisions this year and decisions going forward. If this was football fans would be outside of the stadium wanting his head. Ultimately fans and sponsors pay wages and in exchange want to be entertained by the best games and best teams.

After all, "this is business, it's not personal".
Re: Perspective...
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:13 am
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 233
It will all be fine as the rumour is that marwan and Derek are planning on making a super club so hopefully we will be back in SL next season

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Builth Wells Wire, Dave K., financialtimes, L3YTH, Leyther14, Montyburns, PC Plum, RyoWidnes, scrum, shadrack, thepimp007, westleighjim and 376 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,6462,67376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM