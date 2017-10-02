WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perspective...









Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Leigh Centurions ‹ Perspective...

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 191

one more game in the Qualifiers, they would have finished second only to Warrington, and not even been part of the controversial MPG. Greg Bird on Saturday was the difference that makes the difference and he was banned, before magically being excused to play against Leigh. And Acton who originally could have played in the MPG post ban -- well we all know the politics that happened there! So, with better choices, leadership and direction (coaching), the outcome would have been very different and we'd all be applauding and adding a few names to the squad to make further improvements. I submit, we're not far off with the right coaching. or



Many are calling for the squad to be ripped apart and to essentially start again. Easy tiger. Surely the majority of players we have are suitable for Championship rugby and consistency of squad is key? If Jukes is stopping then even more so, retaining players that want to play for him speeds up the process. Time is of the essence is it not, to hit the ground running in 2018 and push again for SL 2019, that's 3-4 months from now and we have a RL World Cup in between. No rest for the wicked!



Toronto are adding some big names to their promotion squad including Joe Westerman and they have tasty resources it seems to add even more. Do we have another 6 months of more trial and error starting with too many new faces?



However the squad develops, the games against Toronto next year are mouth-watering! Hock vs. Moi Moi. Acton vs. Sims. Reynolds/Drinkwater? vs. Brierley. Dawson vs. Kay. And not forgetting... Jukes vs. Rowley. Wowsers!



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5653

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Is moi moi not retiring after the World Cup (assuming he is picked), sure that was his plan

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 191





Worth a watch the Last Tackle vids, really good.



Worth a watch the Last Tackle vids, really good.

Disclaimer: If anyone reading this has a disdain for Toronto and their employees, probably best to consult a doctor before clicking the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6qqoGJ3w8 See 9:45. Leigh should have retained him, another coaching boo boo.

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm

Posts: 76

How many if's and but's your blind comments have been part of the problem Centurino

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am

Posts: 191

EVO105 wrote: How many if's and but's your blind comments have been part of the problem



I'll assume this was a reaction to Centurino. Not sure what problem you're experiencing?



I think a lot of conjecture would be prevented if Jukes makes a public statement regarding the decisions this year and decisions going forward. If this was football fans would be outside of the stadium wanting his head. Ultimately fans and sponsors pay wages and in exchange want to be entertained by the best games and best teams.



I'll assume this was a reaction to Centurino. Not sure what problem you're experiencing?

I think a lot of conjecture would be prevented if Jukes makes a public statement regarding the decisions this year and decisions going forward. If this was football fans would be outside of the stadium wanting his head. Ultimately fans and sponsors pay wages and in exchange want to be entertained by the best games and best teams.

After all, "this is business, it's not personal".



Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 233

