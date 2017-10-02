Leigh didn't finish bottom of the SL table. And if they had won one more game in the Qualifiers, they would have finished second only to Warrington, and not even been part of the controversial MPG. Greg Bird on Saturday was the difference that makes the difference and he was banned, before magically being excused to play against Leigh. And Acton who originally could have played in the MPG post ban -- well we all know the politics that happened there! So, with better choices, leadership and direction (coaching), the outcome would have been very different and we'd all be applauding and adding a few names to the squad to make further improvements. I submit, we're not far off with the right coaching. or
Many are calling for the squad to be ripped apart and to essentially start again. Easy tiger. Surely the majority of players we have are suitable for Championship rugby and consistency of squad is key? If Jukes is stopping then even more so, retaining players that want to play for him speeds up the process. Time is of the essence is it not, to hit the ground running in 2018 and push again for SL 2019, that's 3-4 months from now and we have a RL World Cup in between. No rest for the wicked!
Toronto are adding some big names to their promotion squad including Joe Westerman and they have tasty resources it seems to add even more. Do we have another 6 months of more trial and error starting with too many new faces?
However the squad develops, the games against Toronto next year are mouth-watering! Hock vs. Moi Moi. Acton vs. Sims. Reynolds/Drinkwater? vs. Brierley. Dawson vs. Kay. And not forgetting... Jukes vs. Rowley. Wowsers!
Many are calling for the squad to be ripped apart and to essentially start again. Easy tiger. Surely the majority of players we have are suitable for Championship rugby and consistency of squad is key? If Jukes is stopping then even more so, retaining players that want to play for him speeds up the process. Time is of the essence is it not, to hit the ground running in 2018 and push again for SL 2019, that's 3-4 months from now and we have a RL World Cup in between. No rest for the wicked!
Toronto are adding some big names to their promotion squad including Joe Westerman and they have tasty resources it seems to add even more. Do we have another 6 months of more trial and error starting with too many new faces?
However the squad develops, the games against Toronto next year are mouth-watering! Hock vs. Moi Moi. Acton vs. Sims. Reynolds/Drinkwater? vs. Brierley. Dawson vs. Kay. And not forgetting... Jukes vs. Rowley. Wowsers!