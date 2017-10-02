|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1453
|
First Dennis Betts, then Steve McNamara and now Greg Bird. Oh it's so sad when you are not good enough for the division in spite of spending more than some other clubs, and it's all so unfair, and why should we have to go down and our poor people be worried about their jobs.... but let's not worry about the jobs of people in lower divisions and what they get paid or their fans dreams of doing better...let's not worry about making a closed shop for an elite.
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26318
Location: Poodle Power!
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
First Dennis Betts, then Steve McNamara and now Greg Bird. Oh it's so sad when you are not good enough for the division in spite of spending more than some other clubs, and it's all so unfair, and why should we have to go down and our poor people be worried about their jobs.... but let's not worry about the jobs of people in lower divisions and what they get paid or their fans dreams of doing better...let's not worry about making a closed shop for an elite.
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up
Dennis Betts strikes me as a truly horrible man.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:41 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8596
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
First Dennis Betts, then Steve McNamara and now Greg Bird. Oh it's so sad when you are not good enough for the division in spite of spending more than some other clubs, and it's all so unfair, and why should we have to go down and our poor people be worried about their jobs.... but let's not worry about the jobs of people in lower divisions and what they get paid or their fans dreams of doing better...let's not worry about making a closed shop for an elite.
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up
I dont think they are moaning about relegation as such, just the concept of the MPG.
EVERY coach that has been involved in the MPG has complained about it.
Fair enough that, given a shot in the MPG or be relegated, I'm sure that most would opt for one last go but, it's like ambulance chasing and it's not necessary.
When we played Cas in THE MPG, it happened due to a freak set of results and circumstances and if we are sticking with the 3 x 8 concept, then perhaps we should just relegate the 4th placed club
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1453
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I dont think they are moaning about relegation as such, just the concept of the MPG.
EVERY coach that has been involved in the MPG has complained about it.
Fair enough that, given a shot in the MPG or be relegated, I'm sure that most would opt for one last go but, it's like ambulance chasing and it's not necessary.
When we played Cas in THE MPG, it happened due to a freak set of results and circumstances and if we are sticking with the 3 x 8 concept, then perhaps we should just relegate the 4th placed club
I don't know. For one thing, it is exciting either in a good or bad way depending on whether your team is involved or not...but it's dramatic and interesting. Personally, I think we need that in our sport especially. The MPG makes headlines and catches the attention of the wider public as well as the regulars. I think the middle 8's and the MPG are a good idea myself, even if we might end up in them again. It also means as a team from the Championship, you really are having to demonstrate capability to be in the SL and earn the right above a SL club by directly competing with them. Just my feeling, but for once I thought the RFL got this one right. What I dislike is the belly aching when you get caught up in it.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 659
|
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3234
|
Redscat wrote:
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.
Exactly, if you’re not good enough then tough.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26318
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Redscat wrote:
Don't understand all this regarding the MPG that players are put out of work blah blah(Particularly you, Mr Lowes). What's the difference between that and promotion and relegation? Surely the outcome is the same.
Also as far as I understand it the clubs have to ratify RFL policy. So why moan about something they voted in favour of - or am I missing something.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:49 pm
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5653
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
I don't know. For one thing, it is exciting either in a good or bad way depending on whether your team is involved or not...but it's dramatic and interesting. Personally, I think we need that in our sport especially. The MPG makes headlines and catches the attention of the wider public as well as the regulars. I think the middle 8's and the MPG are a good idea myself, even if we might end up in them again. It also means as a team from the Championship, you really are having to demonstrate capability to be in the SL and earn the right above a SL club by directly competing with them. Just my feeling, but for once I thought the RFL got this one right. What I dislike is the belly aching when you get caught up in it.
Well as a Leigh fan who's hurting I agree, the drama is part of English sport - even though we've dibbed out it's a yes from me
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:25 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 488
|
These big one off games are what keeps RL alive. Whilst I might I can live without going through the MPG again it was intense on a level we'd not experienced for a while or since. Should stay for me.
|
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: basher11, Bing [Bot], BOJ042, caslad75, Google Adsense [Bot], KevW60349, The Avenger, wakefieldwall and 168 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,475
|1,626
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|