First Dennis Betts, then Steve McNamara and now Greg Bird. Oh it's so sad when you are not good enough for the division in spite of spending more than some other clubs, and it's all so unfair, and why should we have to go down and our poor people be worried about their jobs.... but let's not worry about the jobs of people in lower divisions and what they get paid or their fans dreams of doing better...let's not worry about making a closed shop for an elite.
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up
Dennis Betts strikes me as a truly horrible man.
I dont think they are moaning about relegation as such, just the concept of the MPG.
EVERY coach that has been involved in the MPG has complained about it.
Fair enough that, given a shot in the MPG or be relegated, I'm sure that most would opt for one last go but, it's like ambulance chasing and it's not necessary.
When we played Cas in THE MPG, it happened due to a freak set of results and circumstances and if we are sticking with the 3 x 8 concept, then perhaps we should just relegate the 4th placed club
I don't know. For one thing, it is exciting either in a good or bad way depending on whether your team is involved or not...but it's dramatic and interesting. Personally, I think we need that in our sport especially. The MPG makes headlines and catches the attention of the wider public as well as the regulars. I think the middle 8's and the MPG are a good idea myself, even if we might end up in them again. It also means as a team from the Championship, you really are having to demonstrate capability to be in the SL and earn the right above a SL club by directly competing with them. Just my feeling, but for once I thought the RFL got this one right. What I dislike is the belly aching when you get caught up in it.
