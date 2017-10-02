First Dennis Betts, then Steve McNamara and now Greg Bird. Oh it's so sad when you are not good enough for the division in spite of spending more than some other clubs, and it's all so unfair, and why should we have to go down and our poor people be worried about their jobs.... but let's not worry about the jobs of people in lower divisions and what they get paid or their fans dreams of doing better...let's not worry about making a closed shop for an elite.
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up
I am sick of their belly aching now. It would have been a quiet clapping of hands with glee that the inconvenience of Wakefield and their rickety ugly ground was off the TV screen, most likely for good, if it had been us!
It is called sport chaps. Grow up