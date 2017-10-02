WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad next year

Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:09 pm
If we can line up McNally Clare brown Evans?? Dawson Reynolds sammut Acton higham Maria Patterson vea hock subs hood Hirst (wakey) Hopkins Hansen that is still a good enough team get the job do done... That's without factoring in any major signing Beaumont will no doubt make! I'm actually pretty excited already for the challenge... Tough on drinkwater too let go but him and Reynolds are too similar we need that X factor and someone too take the defence on as well which was what we badly needed Saturday.
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:27 pm
That team won't be strong enough for a return to super league
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:33 pm
Love to see Sammutt and Mortimer are half back. Watching the Magic Weekend I thought there were quite a few good young champ players esp at Toulouse and London who might fancy a change of scenery. Also as Hull Kr recruit for SL some of their squad might fancy more regular games..we need to make Leigh sound as attractive as Toronto!
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:39 pm
JackDiggle wrote:
Love to see Sammutt and Mortimer are half back. Watching the Magic Weekend I thought there were quite a few good young champ players esp at Toulouse and London who might fancy a change of scenery. Also as Hull Kr recruit for SL some of their squad might fancy more regular games..we need to make Leigh sound as attractive as Toronto!


Leigh as attractive at Toronto :lol:

Niagara Falls or westleigh brook I know which I would choose
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:59 pm
Montyburns wrote:
Leigh as attractive at Toronto :lol:

Niagara Falls or westleigh brook I know which I would choose


Shaky Bridge all day long :lol:
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:25 pm
Its time to get rid of some dead wood, like Hull KR did last year, and promote some younger players:

1. McNally
2. Higson
3. New Centre
4. New centre
5. Dawson
6. Reynolds
7. New halfback
8. New Prop
9. Hood
10. Hock
11. New Forward
12. Patterson
13. New Forward

14. Pellisier
15. Hansen
16. Maria
17. Vea

18. Clare (Utility back)
19. Brown (Utility back)
20. Langi (Centre)
21. Ridyard (Standoff)
22. Drinkwater (Halfback)
23. Acton (Prop)
24. Hopkins (Prop)
25. Burr (Backrow)

Out

Higham (past his best)
Stewart (past his best)
Tickle (past his best)
Crooks (back to Cas)
Fleming (back to Saints)
Foster (not good enough)
Green (not good enough)
Thomson (not good enough)
Hampshire (I don't rate him)
Mortimer (too good for Championship rugby, salary probably too high)
Re: Squad next year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:43 pm
Hoods not with us next season?

