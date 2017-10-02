WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad next year

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:09 pm
If we can line up McNally Clare brown Evans?? Dawson Reynolds sammut Acton higham Maria Patterson vea hock subs hood Hirst (wakey) Hopkins Hansen that is still a good enough team get the job do done... That's without factoring in any major signing Beaumont will no doubt make! I'm actually pretty excited already for the challenge... Tough on drinkwater too let go but him and Reynolds are too similar we need that X factor and someone too take the defence on as well which was what we badly needed Saturday.
Englands Ashes :)

