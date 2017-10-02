Absolutely right - obviously saves on the salary cap - no buying out of contract or signing on fee. Really glad the chairman has issued a statement to embarrass them. Of course will bring no response from the RFL as Toronto can do no wrong they are "expanding the game". Interesting to note that their one Canadian squad player has now been released.
I am not one to listen to rumours - but there is such a rumour that one of wingers has been tapped and has been asked to stay away from the club.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: atomic, Centurino, ChampagneSuperRovers, Eastern Wildcat, gunners guns13, ItchyandScratchy, Leythersteve, LeythIg, Markski55, Markypants, peawapp, propforward 2338, shropshire-leyther, takethetwo, The Watcher, westleighjim and 394 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,038
|2,684
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|