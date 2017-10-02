WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:18 am
London brochos are up in arms they released Ackers as he said he needed to be nearer home.Seems Toronto is nearer his home than either London or the northwest.Mr no morals strikes again shades of Emmitt last season
Re: London
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:02 am
Absolutely right - obviously saves on the salary cap - no buying out of contract or signing on fee. Really glad the chairman has issued a statement to embarrass them. Of course will bring no response from the RFL as Toronto can do no wrong they are "expanding the game". Interesting to note that their one Canadian squad player has now been released.

I am not one to listen to rumours - but there is such a rumour that one of wingers has been tapped and has been asked to stay away from the club.

