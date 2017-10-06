WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do people want from the club?

Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:05 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Dubai
Wires71 wrote:
I think criticism of Anderson is unfair. The lads loved him, he came mid-slump, decent reputation, and he had novel ideas for the game and very little money to build a team. He wasn't given enough time.


Is that a SC-style sarcastic post?

Anderson upset most of the players and famously said in a post-match interview questioning why we were so bad - “Ah mate, it’s yer Referees”.

However, he had a sterling reputation as a performance director, I’ll give you that. Maybe we could get him back in that respect.

The person I felt sorry for in 2002 was David Plange. He took a lot of the flak unfairly when it was clear that the blame lay with Anderson.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:58 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 179
Looks like they are going to be putting pictures of 'wire legends' above the stand exits anyway
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:35 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9101
Captain Hook wrote:
Strangely not all my posts are aimed at you. It was a general comment. I find it tiresome that every topic comes back to the same subject.
As for your "forgiveness", we both know that is a feeble attempt to patronise me. I will comment as I see fit, if you cant handle opinions that are different to yours that is not my problem.


Captain Hook wrote:
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.


So which people (again)?

You say you will comment as you see fit, but seem to get a titty lip when others do the same. If threads come back to the same subject surely that is other users posting as they see fit? The moderators have the power to step in if they think a thread is being unnecessarily derailed and to maintain balance.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:57 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 806
Location: Sunny Southport
Wires71 wrote:
Captain Hook wrote:
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.


So which people (again)?

You say you will comment as you see fit, but seem to get a titty lip when others do the same. If threads come back to the same subject surely that is other users posting as they see fit? The moderators have the power to step in if they think a thread is being unnecessarily derailed and to maintain balance.

No titty lip here, nor did I say people can't post what they want (although what the point of having a topic header is is becoming less clear) just pointing out that re hashing the same subject over and over I (personally) find boring. It seems it's you that takes it all to heart.
As for who I was referring to, read the various topics and draw your own conclusions, I wouldn't want to upset anyone's sensibilities by naming names.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
