Wires71 wrote: I think criticism of Anderson is unfair. The lads loved him, he came mid-slump, decent reputation, and he had novel ideas for the game and very little money to build a team. He wasn't given enough time.

Is that a SC-style sarcastic post?Anderson upset most of the players and famously said in a post-match interview questioning why we were so bad - “Ah mate, it’s yer Referees”.However, he had a sterling reputation as a performance director, I’ll give you that. Maybe we could get him back in that respect.The person I felt sorry for in 2002 was David Plange. He took a lot of the flak unfairly when it was clear that the blame lay with Anderson.