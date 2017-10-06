WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do people want from the club?

Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:05 pm
easyWire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 439
Location: Dubai
Wires71 wrote:
I think criticism of Anderson is unfair. The lads loved him, he came mid-slump, decent reputation, and he had novel ideas for the game and very little money to build a team. He wasn't given enough time.


Is that a SC-style sarcastic post?

Anderson upset most of the players and famously said in a post-match interview questioning why we were so bad - “Ah mate, it’s yer Referees”.

However, he had a sterling reputation as a performance director, I’ll give you that. Maybe we could get him back in that respect.

The person I felt sorry for in 2002 was David Plange. He took a lot of the flak unfairly when it was clear that the blame lay with Anderson.
