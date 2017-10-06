Wirefan

Wires71 wrote: Completely agree - it's about exchange of views in a respectful way. In the main I think we do that on this forum. I do suspect some personal vendetta's going on, but that's just a reflection of the limitation and defect of some peoples character.



You are right, this is a throwaway RL forum board not a written submission to the High Court and as for those so offended they announce loudly that they are staying away, that's a weakness they cannot tolerate people holding different views from themselves.



This forum should be a broad church with a kaleidoscope of views encouraged from people of all walks of life. Inclusion, not exclusion.



There's a saying that is quite apt "Instead of bitching about the dark, light a candle".



And this is why i don't understand the "I'm not posting on here anymore" posts.



"If you're not letting me win I'm taking my ball home"



It took me a long time to be convinced that Smith should be replaced. I was in the camp of those people asking who we would get to replace him that's better than what we have. Like Sally said, it will take lots and lots to get me to believe Price is a better option but equally I accept I may be proved wrong.



Back to the thread. What do I want.



Silly question really because the answer is "everything"



Titles, a Guardiola-esqe equivalent RL playing style, a group of players who give everything on the field, a club hierarchy who tell me what's going on, on a daily and weekly basis. A good match day experience. A good atmosphere at the stadium. A commercial leader at the top of the hierarchy who is bold and strong and who delivers change in an effective and meaningful way. Honesty. Integrity. Responsible.



Also, while I'm not a "drum banger", I do think the stadium lacks any identity inside. Id love it to be a patriotic place with banners and history showcased through the home stands. I'm not talking arsenal Al and his 'wolves forever' and 'it's always our year' cringe efforts, just something to liven the place up on match day and to make it a bit less.. Soulless.

Captain Hook wrote: This is a thread about what we want from the club, i.e. forward looking. There are plenty of threads about "where it all went wrong" and "wasn't I clever for saying Smith should go" where the past can be re hashed ad infinitum.



So why didn't you pull browny up on "Negativity has become a bit of an addiction for some on here, it is embarrassing" which opened up the topic.



That's hardly a blue skies thinking, forward looking, motivating post is it? No, instead you just have a got at me instead. Tiresome. Just add me to your block list - simple.



Wirefan wrote: Back to the thread. What do I want.



Silly question really because the answer is "everything"



Titles, a Guardiola-esqe equivalent RL playing style, a group of players who give everything on the field, a club hierarchy who tell me what's going on, on a daily and weekly basis. A good match day experience. A good atmosphere at the stadium. A commercial leader at the top of the hierarchy who is bold and strong and who delivers change in an effective and meaningful way. Honesty. Integrity. Responsible.



Also, while I'm not a "drum banger", I do think the stadium lacks any identity inside. Id love it to be a patriotic place with banners and history showcased through the home stands. I'm not talking arsenal Al and his 'wolves forever' and 'it's always our year' cringe efforts, just something to liven the place up on match day and to make it a bit less.. Soulless.



I'd like to feel that pre-match "tingle" again. I can't explain it, when the big matches come against good opponents and the game could go either way. The crowd are polarised and there is tension in the air. I remember a recent night game Saints away at KR like that. It's what the commercial men don't understand when it comes to live games. Camped under a tin roof, excitement and apprehension, the noise, the smells, the passion, it's tribal, it's the very essence of belonging. It's nothing to do with kiss cams and dancing girls.

If you ask me...only positivity has come from all the negativity...which can only mean it was all positive.

rubber duckie wrote: If you ask me...only positivity has come from all the negativity...which can only mean it was all positive.



Good one Rubber ... I will remember that line.

Good one Rubber ... I will remember that line.

Your love of the Wire always comes through.

Wirefan wrote: Back to the thread. What do I want.





Also, while I'm not a "drum banger", I do think the stadium lacks any identity inside. Id love it to be a patriotic place with banners and history showcased through the home stands. I'm not talking arsenal Al and his 'wolves forever' and 'it's always our year' cringe efforts, just something to liven the place up on match day and to make it a bit less.. Soulless.



This is a great shout, under the South Stand we have "Wall of Fame", how about some of those pictures at the back of the stands visible to all.



We have a stadium named after a car sales company and stands named after compass points and a TV guy. I understand that Stadium Naming is money and that's fine but the stands? Why cant we name the stands after the great players we have had, this could be voted for by the supporters.



