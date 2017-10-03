He probably means you for saying I told you so about calling out problems early on last season when others (like me) were saying we won the LLS and made 2 finals in 2016 so lets not get ahead of ourselves.



But I agree with what you say above this is a Warrington rl forum and it would be boring if everyone agreed. I think a lot of people on here take this forum and themselves too seriously. All it is is an exchange of views from people that support the same team. I'm interested to read peoples views and I'm not bothered about being right or proved right, my views shift over time. Over the years I've dipped in and out of this forum and the old WolfWeb site I've done a few U-turns that I can remember. I've been a big fan of Briers for about a decade or so, but in his early years I thought he was overrated and I bet if I could dig out some of my posts in the early 2000s I was saying stuff like he's unreliable, ship him out and bring in someone like Dunemann from Halifax. When Steve Anderson arrived I bought in to his reputation and his talk, flat pass rugby, Rodwell seemed a decent signing and great leader, others who had more experience of watching Wire had their cynic warning radar flashing through that off season when I was saying how excited I was....soon changed my tune on that one! And I was an unapologetic Cullenite for his first few seasons right until that time we got knocked out of the Cup at Hull KR and I realised then were were stagnating, and I moved in to the Cullen out brigade for the last 2 years of his time.



I'm still an unapologetic Smithite though, I still think he's the best coach that we could have had and if we appoint Steve Price I will take some convincing that we wouldn't have been better off with Smith. Although I am not blind to his faults, recruitment was poor under TS for a number of years now.