Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:50 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wires71 wrote:
Was it "negativity" to comment on our woeful performances, recruitment, league position, post match press conference nonsense - or was it reality and accurate prediction? We were not given a lot to be joyful about and to be fair this is a Warrington Rugby League forum. Be a bit boring if every post started "everything is awesome". No, the realists called it back in March 2017, just took the forum rump to catch up over 6 months.

In terms of 2018 positivity I think you will find a number of those criticising the car crash as it unfurled in 2017 (the addicted negative lot) are actually quite appreciate of the steps the club are now making post TS exit.


Bang on this is, why is it so bad for people to accept not everyone is a happy clapper,yes I’ve said it, more controversy for them.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:59 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Would like an annoucment before start of new sesson.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
jackflash Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:33 pm
Posts: 3
karetaker wrote:
Would like an annoucment before start of new sesson.

A source close to the club said an English coach had also been offered the job,wouldn't say who but you never know .Perhaps they are waiting until after the Grand Final to make an announcement,could shock us all.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:18 pm
Wire Weaver Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 377
The job has been offered to Steve Price and he has accepted. The team have all been told.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:35 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Sunny Southport
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:42 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9087
Captain Hook wrote:
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.


Which people ?
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:56 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14095
Location: NFL playoffs
He probably means you for saying I told you so about calling out problems early on last season when others (like me) were saying we won the LLS and made 2 finals in 2016 so lets not get ahead of ourselves.

But I agree with what you say above this is a Warrington rl forum and it would be boring if everyone agreed. I think a lot of people on here take this forum and themselves too seriously. All it is is an exchange of views from people that support the same team. I'm interested to read peoples views and I'm not bothered about being right or proved right, my views shift over time. Over the years I've dipped in and out of this forum and the old WolfWeb site I've done a few U-turns that I can remember. I've been a big fan of Briers for about a decade or so, but in his early years I thought he was overrated and I bet if I could dig out some of my posts in the early 2000s I was saying stuff like he's unreliable, ship him out and bring in someone like Dunemann from Halifax. When Steve Anderson arrived I bought in to his reputation and his talk, flat pass rugby, Rodwell seemed a decent signing and great leader, others who had more experience of watching Wire had their cynic warning radar flashing through that off season when I was saying how excited I was....soon changed my tune on that one! And I was an unapologetic Cullenite for his first few seasons right until that time we got knocked out of the Cup at Hull KR and I realised then were were stagnating, and I moved in to the Cullen out brigade for the last 2 years of his time.

I'm still an unapologetic Smithite though, I still think he's the best coach that we could have had and if we appoint Steve Price I will take some convincing that we wouldn't have been better off with Smith. Although I am not blind to his faults, recruitment was poor under TS for a number of years now.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:01 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9087
Completely agree - it's about exchange of views in a respectful way. In the main I think we do that on this forum.
