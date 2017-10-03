|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Wires71 wrote:
Was it "negativity" to comment on our woeful performances, recruitment, league position, post match press conference nonsense - or was it reality and accurate prediction? We were not given a lot to be joyful about and to be fair this is a Warrington Rugby League forum. Be a bit boring if every post started "everything is awesome". No, the realists called it back in March 2017, just took the forum rump to catch up over 6 months.
In terms of 2018 positivity I think you will find a number of those criticising the car crash as it unfurled in 2017 (the addicted negative lot) are actually quite appreciate of the steps the club are now making post TS exit.
Bang on this is, why is it so bad for people to accept not everyone is a happy clapper,yes I’ve said it, more controversy for them.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3623
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Would like an annoucment before start of new sesson.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:33 pm
Posts: 3
|
karetaker wrote:
Would like an annoucment before start of new sesson.
A source close to the club said an English coach had also been offered the job,wouldn't say who but you never know .Perhaps they are waiting until after the Grand Final to make an announcement,could shock us all.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 377
|
The job has been offered to Steve Price and he has accepted. The team have all been told.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Sunny Southport
|
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9084
|
Captain Hook wrote:
I can't understand why people who were desperate to see TS gone can't let it go now he has gone.
Which people ?
|
