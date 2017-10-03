Wires71 wrote:

Was it "negativity" to comment on our woeful performances, recruitment, league position, post match press conference nonsense - or was it reality and accurate prediction? We were not given a lot to be joyful about and to be fair this is a Warrington Rugby League forum. Be a bit boring if every post started "everything is awesome". No, the realists called it back in March 2017, just took the forum rump to catch up over 6 months.



In terms of 2018 positivity I think you will find a number of those criticising the car crash as it unfurled in 2017 (the addicted negative lot) are actually quite appreciate of the steps the club are now making post TS exit.