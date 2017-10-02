|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014
Posts: 344
Location: South Stand
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).
Without Hiku we would have been relegated. I'm sure he saved us so yes a much more significant signing.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:41 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006
3343Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Peta Hiku...i think without him our 10 game winning run would have been somewhat different.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8547
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).
I can relate to some of that. My moto is post and be dammed.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015
Posts: 788
Location: Sunny Southport
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I can relate to some of that. My moto is post and be dammed.
Actually Duckie I meant if the club announce a potential signing and it doesn't come off the club look amateurish, it wasn't a dig at you, or any other poster.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8547
|
I never refereed that you did. I just agreed with you.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015
Posts: 923
|
It was obvious (to me at any rate) that things were happening in the background. Where I think the club has fallen down slightly this time around is that they haven't given enough assurance that things WERE happening behind the scenes. It didn't need names or quality of player, just that negotiations were on going with x amount of players, we will be releasing details in the next x weeks.
Clubs have the right to keep things close to their chests, but with no coach and 10 players leaving i think the club could have done better in keeping spirits up. Fan communication is important - KF learning point.
That said if Roberts and BMM are announced in the next week or so, I'll be a very happy boy.
I too want to be entertained, as do most SL fans, take note clubs.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:21 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010
Posts: 105
Location: Lymm
|
I don't think anyone expects the club to spew info like a 15 year old's Instagram feed (I was talking to Ben and really excited but then I find out he was using me and chose that bitch Saints over me sad emoji)
However I've just skimmed though the club's recent statements on our website and there isn't anything mentioning that we're looking for a new coach.
So even though we have some super sleuths and people in the know on here, OFFICIALLY, Agar is our coach next season, and that's the problem.
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:52 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009
Posts: 777
|
The club have an appalling rapport with social media and given that SM is in the promotions business you would think that his business interests would be right on top of it. Doesn't take much to give the responsibility to one of the bright young things to update the social media feeds.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:03 am
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 16, 2004
3793Location:
To be confirmed
|
Ingrained negativity for a lot on here is a difficult addiction to control.
I'd agree that what I want from the Club as an arm round me.
There should be a statement from someone senior that they are aware of the fans frustration this year and the increasing concerns about the insecurity of the coaching set up and the squad. However the 2018 season is being addresses and exploring a number of options to deliver a stronger squad than last year.
It's like having an examination and waiting for the results. The not knowing causes more stress and bad feeling than it would if we were told some news on a regular basis. The soundbites from the board promising better communication and exploiting social media simply isn't true.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 9055
|
Steve51 wrote:
Ingrained negativity for a lot on here is a difficult addiction to control.
Was it "negativity" to comment on our woeful performances, recruitment, league position, post match press conference nonsense - or was it reality and accurate prediction? We were not given a lot to be joyful about and to be fair this is a Warrington Rugby League forum. Be a bit boring if every post started "everything is awesome". No, the realists called it back in March 2017, just took the forum rump to catch up over 6 months.
In terms of 2018 positivity I think you will find a number of those criticising the car crash as it unfurled in 2017 (the addicted negative lot) are actually quite appreciate of the steps the club are now making post TS exit.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
