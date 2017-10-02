It was obvious (to me at any rate) that things were happening in the background. Where I think the club has fallen down slightly this time around is that they haven't given enough assurance that things WERE happening behind the scenes. It didn't need names or quality of player, just that negotiations were on going with x amount of players, we will be releasing details in the next x weeks.



Clubs have the right to keep things close to their chests, but with no coach and 10 players leaving i think the club could have done better in keeping spirits up. Fan communication is important - KF learning point.



That said if Roberts and BMM are announced in the next week or so, I'll be a very happy boy.



I too want to be entertained, as do most SL fans, take note clubs.