Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).
Without Hiku we would have been relegated. I'm sure he saved us so yes a much more significant signing.