|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 344
Location: South Stand
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).
Without Hiku we would have been relegated. I'm sure he saved us so yes a much more significant signing.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:41 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3343Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Peta Hiku...i think without him our 10 game winning run would have been somewhat different.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8540
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).
I can relate to some of that. My moto is post and be dammed.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 788
Location: Sunny Southport
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I can relate to some of that. My moto is post and be dammed.
Actually Duckie I meant if the club announce a potential signing and it doesn't come off the club look amateurish, it wasn't a dig at you, or any other poster.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bigtom, Bondo, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Charlie Sheen, CW8, DAG, dickyflourbag, Fatbelly, Five and last, foggy, Fourpointtry, Gaz3376, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, Man Mountain, Marcus's Bicycle, matt6169, Melph, Milly, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, Paul2812, PopTart, Quickening, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, The Raging Bull, The Riddler, The Vicar of Widnes, Thelonius, Tricky Dicky, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, wire-wire, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 839 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,397
|3,480
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|