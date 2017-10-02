WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do people want from the club?

Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:33 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 344
Location: South Stand
Captain Hook wrote:
Unfortunately contract negotiations have to be carried out in secret for all sorts of reasons...the Barba situation being one, if it doesn't come off you look an idiot.
As I recall the Hiku signing was out of the blue. Speaking of which the club have to be given credit for signing him, ok he has gone now but arguably his end of season signing was far more significant than the Andrew Johns signing (discuss).

Without Hiku we would have been relegated. I'm sure he saved us so yes a much more significant signing.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:41 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3343
Location: newton-le-willows
Peta Hiku...i think without him our 10 game winning run would have been somewhat different.
