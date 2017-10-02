just_browny wrote: Agree. You could even add: Team wins ten matches in a row - TEAM IS A LAUGHING STOCK WITH NO PRIDE IN THE JERSEY: WON'T TO WATCH THEM NEXT YEAR.



Negativity has become a bit of an addiction for some on here, it is embarrassing.

ten in a row9 were against second tier teams.come on have a look at the ten winswe played wooden spooners Widnes twice and relegated Leigh twice, to add to million pound game participants Catalan, plus struggles against Second Divison teams Halifax and london. but rounded off with convincing wins over second division featherstone and second division 'in party mode' Hull kr...............We beat one top flight team Wigan, arguably their worst team in living memory..... they finished the superleague with one more win than us.I dont know how we didn't get team of the month... I really dont.a collection of the worst teams in one of the poorest standard superleagues ther has ever been and you think we should be digging out the open top bus.......the negativity you speak of is nothing to be ashamed of its a realisation that where we are at, and what we have done this season is NOT GOOD ENOUGH..... if Tony Smith is solid enough and a legend of the game what has he to fear from twenty geeks on a message board forum..... there are people on social media saying "you got what you wished for now suck it up". its mental there have been no Smith out banners no mass booing at games he's had a jolly civilised ride to oblivion....there was something very telling towards the end of the NRL grand final yesterday, will chambers told Cooper cronk to soak up the atmosphere of the final...... Cronk told him "to get back in position there is still five minutes to go" its the difference between accepting mediocrity or demanding the highest.ten wins..............!!!!!