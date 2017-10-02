WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do people want from the club?

Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:48 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
League Express I believe have come out and announced new Wire Coach and two players, but nothing on official site.
I think most just want some sort of communication or reassurance that things are moving at their end.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:53 am
Philth User avatar
There are currently limited reasons to be cheerful. After one of the worst seasons in recent years we now have no coach and have shed a lot of players (deadwood or not). You're blind faith that the club "obviously" have someone lined up won't make people have confidence in the CEO and isn't shared by everyone.

Don't get how you "can't wait for the off season" when you don't know what kind of team will be on offer.

This could all turn around quite fast if we announce some decent signings and/or we get a statement from a new coach about his intentions etc. At that point i expect a few more people's appetites will be whet.

I can understand the frustrations and worries people have at the current set up, especially when the club are telling us prices will go up after October for season ticket renewals. People need a reason to renew after last seasons lack luster performances from a team who couldn't be arsed and a coach who himself admitted fell out with the sport 3 years ago.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:55 am
Fatbelly User avatar
The LE can announce new players & Coach without overly worrying if its correct or not because thats what newspapers do.

The Club however can only make an announcement when everything is 100% sorted & contracts signed. Its madly annoying because we all want to know but we're just going to have to wait.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:16 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
just_browny wrote:
Agree. You could even add: Team wins ten matches in a row - TEAM IS A LAUGHING STOCK WITH NO PRIDE IN THE JERSEY: WON'T TO WATCH THEM NEXT YEAR.

Negativity has become a bit of an addiction for some on here, it is embarrassing.


ten in a row :lol: :lol: :lol: 9 were against second tier teams.

come on have a look at the ten wins

we played wooden spooners Widnes twice and relegated Leigh twice, to add to million pound game participants Catalan, plus struggles against Second Divison teams Halifax and london. but rounded off with convincing wins over second division featherstone and second division 'in party mode' Hull kr...............

We beat one top flight team Wigan, arguably their worst team in living memory..... they finished the superleague with one more win than us.

I dont know how we didn't get team of the month... I really dont.

a collection of the worst teams in one of the poorest standard superleagues ther has ever been and you think we should be digging out the open top bus.......

the negativity you speak of is nothing to be ashamed of its a realisation that where we are at, and what we have done this season is NOT GOOD ENOUGH..... if Tony Smith is solid enough and a legend of the game what has he to fear from twenty geeks on a message board forum..... there are people on social media saying "you got what you wished for now suck it up". its mental there have been no Smith out banners no mass booing at games he's had a jolly civilised ride to oblivion....


there was something very telling towards the end of the NRL grand final yesterday, will chambers told Cooper cronk to soak up the atmosphere of the final...... Cronk told him "to get back in position there is still five minutes to go" its the difference between accepting mediocrity or demanding the highest.

ten wins..............!!!!! :DRUNK: :DRUNK: :DRUNK:
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:42 am
WWRLFC78 User avatar
The issue, for me at least, is that everything coming out of the club has been bad news with very little to look forward to.
In the last year or so the results have been bad, players have left whilst still under contract, players haven't played to their potential, an inexperienced CEO is appointed, the current coach leaves, Hiku leaves, Pomeroy looked to be appointed as a stop gap, players that we probably should have kept sign up elsewhere or retire, seemingly none of the first choice coaches we wanted have committed and only one confirmed signing so far.

All in all, people are only following what is coming from the club which, currently, isn't a lot.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:13 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Back on thread

Attractive RL
Fans kept aware of what's going on. Not a daily update of our current malaise, just a hint of what's going on. It's over 3 weeks since Smith announced his departure, and we STILL don't have a coach announcement. We MUST have one in place, or else why have we been signing players. Imagine Moran/Fitzpatrick signing players off their own back, a new coach comes in, and says "what've you signed him for? He's poop". As fans, we're having the slash taken out of us.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:40 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Crunch biscuit coated in a thick layer of milk chocolate...in orange or mint flavours for me.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:53 pm
Jimathay User avatar
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Back on thread

Attractive RL
Fans kept aware of what's going on. Not a daily update of our current malaise, just a hint of what's going on. It's over 3 weeks since Smith announced his departure, and we STILL don't have a coach announcement. We MUST have one in place, or else why have we been signing players. Imagine Moran/Fitzpatrick signing players off their own back, a new coach comes in, and says "what've you signed him for? He's poop". As fans, we're having the slash taken out of us.


Exactly this. A little more honesty and communication. The radio silence from the club doesn't me make me think the board/CEO are suddenly inept, we have some smart cookies behind the scenes. The radio silence makes me think the club are simply out of touch with the fanbase.

I want to hear the coach say we were crap when we were, and that he knows what we need to work on for next week. I want to hear the board say "we know you fans are upset with the season, we are too, and rest assured we know what we need to do to fix it next year".

The general fan PR aspect of the club is very similar to a TS post match interview.
