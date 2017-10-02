WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What do people want from the club?

Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:48 am
Strong-running second rower

League Express I believe have come out and announced new Wire Coach and two players, but nothing on official site.
I think most just want some sort of communication or reassurance that things are moving at their end.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:53 am
Cheeky half-back

There are currently limited reasons to be cheerful. After one of the worst seasons in recent years we now have no coach and have shed a lot of players (deadwood or not). You're blind faith that the club "obviously" have someone lined up won't make people have confidence in the CEO and isn't shared by everyone.

Don't get how you "can't wait for the off season" when you don't know what kind of team will be on offer.

This could all turn around quite fast if we announce some decent signings and/or we get a statement from a new coach about his intentions etc. At that point i expect a few more people's appetites will be whet.

I can understand the frustrations and worries people have at the current set up, especially when the club are telling us prices will go up after October for season ticket renewals. People need a reason to renew after last seasons lack luster performances from a team who couldn't be arsed and a coach who himself admitted fell out with the sport 3 years ago.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:55 am
Silver RLFANS Member

The LE can announce new players & Coach without overly worrying if its correct or not because thats what newspapers do.

The Club however can only make an announcement when everything is 100% sorted & contracts signed. Its madly annoying because we all want to know but we're just going to have to wait.
