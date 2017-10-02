|
I'm genuinely puzzled by some of the posts saying 'the clubs in turmoil'.... 'clubs in a complete mess' etc....
Club gets rid of Westerman and gets a big fee - CLUBS IN A MESS
There's a RUMOUR we offer Gidley another contract - OUR CLUBS IN TURMOIL FROM TOP TO BOTTOM
Clubs gets rid of Smith - CLUBS IN A RIGHT STATE, GETTING RID OF SMITH WONT FIX THIS MESS
Don't even get me started on the posts moaning because we sent a delegate to Australia to negotiate for players and probably a new coach.
The club have got rid of the failing coach, they are clearing out the deadwood, they are looking to recruit decent players (for a change). Goodwin, Roberts with plenty more to come hopefully.
I cant wait for the new season now.. im going to start watching the team again, start spending my money in the club shop again.... Its a new exciting era about to start.
Cheer up FFS
Massive pessimist
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:18 am
Understand your point. It's just a little unsettling to see so much action after a long period of inaction. But we needed change so we can't complain when we get it. Interesting times at the Wire for sure.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:27 am
So basically you are having a moan about moaners then.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:28 am
Agree. You could even add: Team wins ten matches in a row - TEAM IS A LAUGHING STOCK WITH NO PRIDE IN THE JERSEY: WON'T TO WATCH THEM NEXT YEAR.
Negativity has become a bit of an addiction for some on here, it is embarrassing.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler
Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.
Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.
If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.
boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger
Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
To be fair, two weeks since the trip to Australia to find a new coach and players with the only news from the club being Westerman is leaving.
Everything else is rumour. Might be true, might be false.
Officially its 10 players out, 1 in, no coach and no mention of any impending announcements.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
is this you moaning about me moaning about the moaners?
Massive pessimist
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:43 am
Or about you moaning about him moaning about you moaning about the moaners?
once a wire always a wire
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:44 am
I think we all agree it's been a s@@@ year and now is finally the chance to let off some steam whilst we are all stuck in limbo with nothing to do and nothing to look forward to yet (no coach, no new players etc).
Things probably aren't as bad as they seem (I hope) but it's good to discuss our worries and not hide behind a stiff upper lip of 'ahhhh it'll come good'... it didn't come good after 5 years of waiting so people are finally saying what's on their mind now the previous era is well and truly behind us.
Onwards and upwards. We are all fighting on the same side ultimately.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:46 am
the seasons not even finished yet.... This is another thing i dont get this mad obsession with demanding an announcement on a new coach immediately.
Players are being shipped out and players are being recruited... club have obviously lined someone up.
I would rather it was done properly, the club showed proper due diligence and got the best candidate available.. if it takes a bit longer, so be it.... better than giving to to someone like, John kear
Massive pessimist
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:48 am
Good to see you back Deckchair.
|