I'm genuinely puzzled by some of the posts saying 'the clubs in turmoil'.... 'clubs in a complete mess' etc....Club gets rid of Westerman and gets a big fee - CLUBS IN A MESSThere's a RUMOUR we offer Gidley another contract - OUR CLUBS IN TURMOIL FROM TOP TO BOTTOMClubs gets rid of Smith - CLUBS IN A RIGHT STATE, GETTING RID OF SMITH WONT FIX THIS MESSDon't even get me started on the posts moaning because we sent a delegate to Australia to negotiate for players and probably a new coach.The club have got rid of the failing coach, they are clearing out the deadwood, they are looking to recruit decent players (for a change). Goodwin, Roberts with plenty more to come hopefully.I cant wait for the new season now.. im going to start watching the team again, start spending my money in the club shop again.... Its a new exciting era about to start.Cheer up FFS