What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:12 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
I'm genuinely puzzled by some of the posts saying 'the clubs in turmoil'.... 'clubs in a complete mess' etc....

Club gets rid of Westerman and gets a big fee - CLUBS IN A MESS
There's a RUMOUR we offer Gidley another contract - OUR CLUBS IN TURMOIL FROM TOP TO BOTTOM
Clubs gets rid of Smith - CLUBS IN A RIGHT STATE, GETTING RID OF SMITH WONT FIX THIS MESS

Don't even get me started on the posts moaning because we sent a delegate to Australia to negotiate for players and probably a new coach.

The club have got rid of the failing coach, they are clearing out the deadwood, they are looking to recruit decent players (for a change). Goodwin, Roberts with plenty more to come hopefully.

I cant wait for the new season now.. im going to start watching the team again, start spending my money in the club shop again.... Its a new exciting era about to start.

Cheer up FFS :D
Massive pessimist
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:18 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9044
Understand your point. It's just a little unsettling to see so much action after a long period of inaction. But we needed change so we can't complain when we get it. Interesting times at the Wire for sure.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:27 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
So basically you are having a moan about moaners then.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:28 am
just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3238
Agree. You could even add: Team wins ten matches in a row - TEAM IS A LAUGHING STOCK WITH NO PRIDE IN THE JERSEY: WON'T TO WATCH THEM NEXT YEAR.

Negativity has become a bit of an addiction for some on here, it is embarrassing.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
Lost in Leeds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 182
Location: Leeds
To be fair, two weeks since the trip to Australia to find a new coach and players with the only news from the club being Westerman is leaving.
Everything else is rumour. Might be true, might be false.
Officially its 10 players out, 1 in, no coach and no mention of any impending announcements.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
is this you moaning about me moaning about the moaners?
Massive pessimist
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:43 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8528
Or about you moaning about him moaning about you moaning about the moaners?
once a wire always a wire
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:44 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Dubai
I think we all agree it's been a s@@@ year and now is finally the chance to let off some steam whilst we are all stuck in limbo with nothing to do and nothing to look forward to yet (no coach, no new players etc).

Things probably aren't as bad as they seem (I hope) but it's good to discuss our worries and not hide behind a stiff upper lip of 'ahhhh it'll come good'... it didn't come good after 5 years of waiting so people are finally saying what's on their mind now the previous era is well and truly behind us.

Onwards and upwards. We are all fighting on the same side ultimately.
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:46 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
the seasons not even finished yet.... This is another thing i dont get this mad obsession with demanding an announcement on a new coach immediately.

Players are being shipped out and players are being recruited... club have obviously lined someone up.

I would rather it was done properly, the club showed proper due diligence and got the best candidate available.. if it takes a bit longer, so be it.... better than giving to to someone like, John kear
Massive pessimist
Re: What do people want from the club?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:48 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
Good to see you back Deckchair.
