Who is our Sang et Or player of the season 2017?

Gigot
0
No votes
Broughton
0
No votes
Inu
0
No votes
Williame
0
No votes
Yaha
0
No votes
Walsh
0
No votes
Myler
0
No votes
Moa
0
No votes
Aiton
0
No votes
Casty
0
No votes
Anderson
0
No votes
Horo
1
50%
Bird
0
No votes
Bousquet
1
50%
Garcia
0
No votes
Bosc
0
No votes
Batieri
0
No votes
Duport
0
No votes
Simon
0
No votes
Thornley
0
No votes
Albert
0
No votes
Da Costa
0
No votes
Tierney
0
No votes
Other please name
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 2
The sang-et-or player of the year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:32 am
John_D



Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30625
Location: The commentary box
Nominations? Anyone?
Re: The sang-et-or player of the year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Jimmythecuckoo



Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3105
Location: Peterborough
Horo...

Not much after that I have to say.
Re: The sang-et-or player of the year
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:31 pm
John_D



Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30625
Location: The commentary box
I've not seen enough to comment
Re: The sang-et-or player of the year
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:54 am
Jimmythecuckoo



Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3105
Location: Peterborough
***BUMP***

I was surprised to see Garcia and Aiton in the awards at the clubs official event.
Re: The sang-et-or player of the year
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:04 pm
JonB95



Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1806
went for Bousquet...

Users browsing this forum: JonB95 and 20 guests

