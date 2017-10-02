I'll get it. After all I am an RL fan haha!
The app can possibly can help with acquiring funding from Sport England and other funding pots because it will be easier for the RFL to identify things like participation figures, genders (more money if there is a fair few females playing), increase/decrease of participation year on year, ages (see gender, programmes for young or old open more funding streams), how many volunteers the sport has, geographical locations etc.
All of which can help if they meet strategic aims and objectives of Sport England, the government and the governing body.
