I was part of a focus group for this. They suggested names like The RFL Family and other god awful names.



Anyway, they way they explained it. It's a membership that costs absolutely nothing. Your details go into a database and if you are a player the RFL have you on a centralised database so they can clearly see the demographic and who is actually playing and include your stats, scholarship progression etc.



It will run like a governing body app , for example, news from all over the country regarding RL, fixtures, results etc. With a bit of additional content. Plus if they know for example that you are a coach at a community clubs they can use this to find out what level you are and send you information regarding the next stage you could do if you wished to do it.



Tbf it's also going to be a good way for them to see who drops out as we all know around the age of 18 sport has a bit of a drop off. This app can then help them target these people to try keep them within RL.