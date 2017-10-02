WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England to launch ouRLeague

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace England to launch ouRLeague

Post a reply
England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:23 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3098
Location: Peterborough
http://www.rugby-league.com/membership
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:51 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20407
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
What the hell s it? lol.....
Image
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:44 pm
LeedsDave User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2441
Location: Headingley
I've watched the 'Our League Explained' video and it failed to explain it at all.

To hazard a guess, it looks like just a website but you have to sign up and give the RFL all your details so they have a centralized database to target their adverts to.
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:41 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 414
Draper sure loves a membership scheme. Oh and a new logo.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:03 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3098
Location: Peterborough
There is an app... I know that much!

and 100k to win of course.
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:40 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3109
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I was part of a focus group for this. They suggested names like The RFL Family and other god awful names.

Anyway, they way they explained it. It's a membership that costs absolutely nothing. Your details go into a database and if you are a player the RFL have you on a centralised database so they can clearly see the demographic and who is actually playing and include your stats, scholarship progression etc.

It will run like a governing body app , for example, news from all over the country regarding RL, fixtures, results etc. With a bit of additional content. Plus if they know for example that you are a coach at a community clubs they can use this to find out what level you are and send you information regarding the next stage you could do if you wished to do it.

Tbf it's also going to be a good way for them to see who drops out as we all know around the age of 18 sport has a bit of a drop off. This app can then help them target these people to try keep them within RL.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:24 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3098
Location: Peterborough
I look forward to downloading it :) )
Re: England to launch ouRLeague
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 1:50 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3109
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'll get it. After all I am an RL fan haha!

The app can possibly can help with acquiring funding from Sport England and other funding pots because it will be easier for the RFL to identify things like participation figures, genders (more money if there is a fair few females playing), increase/decrease of participation year on year, ages (see gender, programmes for young or old open more funding streams), how many volunteers the sport has, geographical locations etc.

All of which can help if they meet strategic aims and objectives of Sport England, the government and the governing body.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, dull nickname, Hopie, Jimmythecuckoo, JonB95, musson, nkpom, secondstanza, Wigg'n, Willzay, wrencat1873, year of the viking and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,7492,43176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM