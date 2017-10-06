King Street Cat wrote:
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
From realtimetrains.co.uk (the only trustworthy site):
Departures from Piccadilly to football ground station at 15:56 (comes from Stoke) and 16:25. Both call at Oxford Road on the way. Then 17:02 from Oxford Road only.
After the match, from the football ground station - 19:49 (!) to Oxford Road, 20:12 and 20:43 to Oxford Road and Piccadilly.
