Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:02 am
Mike Oxlong
Maybe it's just me then but I've never had a problem with the tram - yes it's always busy, but never waited more than 10/15 mins or so to get on one into the city.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:38 am
jakeyg95
Wigg'n wrote:
The trams get worse every year. Last year the organisation was disgraceful, we didn’t get back to Piccadilly until about 2 hours after kick off and probably only stayed 20 mins after the final whistle.


When I went to see Radiohead at Old Trafford a few months ago I just walked to Piccadily. Was miles quicker.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 8:23 am
tigertot
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Maybe it's just me then but I've never had a problem with the tram - yes it's always busy, but never waited more than 10/15 mins or so to get on one into the city.


Same here. A couple of years ago we stumbled on a row of buses that run from OT into town. If you can get on one of them it's even quicker.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:25 am
Wigg'n
Officially sold out now, good news.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:25 am
secondstanza
I've only ever driven. Park on Michigan Ave around dinner time, have some food/drinks at Lowry and then back there again post match for an hour then back in the car and away with no bother at all. I know not everyone has access or can be on the road as early but the last years have been completely stress free and presumably tomorrow will be aswell.

PrinterThe wrote:
England football are really struggling to get Wembley anywhere close again tonight. Granted Thursday night doesn't help but loads of empty seats.


I wonder if the proposed tube strike that was due to go ahead yesterday and only got cancelled on Tuesday had anything to do with it? I don't follow football so I don't know if it's a recurring problem.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:29 am
CM Punk
Tram is a bit quieter if you walk to MediaCityUK to catch it there.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:56 am
Wildcat26
Wigg'n wrote:
Officially sold out now, good news.


I`ve just bought 8 tickets from the RFL website and there are still tickets available in 5 different blocks so im not too sure how it is officially sold out?
