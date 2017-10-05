|
|
Roofs wrote:
I don't know where this claim has come from about it being only the second GF to sell out (if it does)? My memory might be incorrect, but I'm sure the Bulls were half of three successive sell-outs in the mid-Noughties; vs Wigan in 03, vs Leeds in 04, and vs Leeds in 05.
Although, that was with the smaller capacity of 65,000, so unless they mean it's only the second sell-out since the capacity was increased
Correct.
65,537 vs. Wigan in 2003
65,547 vs. Leeds in 2004
65,728 vs. Leeds in 2005
Also sold out the 2001 and 2002 GF's although the capacity then was roughly 61,000 as a temporary figure until the West Stand's second tier was opened and increased the capacity to 65,000.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:21 pm
|
|
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Get the train to Victoria or Piccadilly in the city and then jump on the tram, which drops you off just down the road at the cricket ground.
Better still get the Eccles bound tram and get off at Salford Quays where you can physically see OT.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:11 pm
|
|
We've been to all the Grand Finals and it was only last year that we decided to head to Chorlton pre match instead in the City Centre. There's some good bars round there and you're then on a tram coming from the other way in to Manchester, so it's nice and quiet.
The trams and the roads out of the centre are usually rammed (although I guess the City centre may not be quite as busy with fans as usual with it being an all Yorkshire tie as opposed to Wigan/Wire or Wigan/Saints).
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:37 pm
|
|
The trams get worse every year. Last year the organisation was disgraceful, we didn’t get back to Piccadilly until about 2 hours after kick off and probably only stayed 20 mins after the final whistle.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:59 pm
|
|
cas all the way wrote:
90 tickets left at Cas. Confirmed this morning.
Leeds tweeted earlier they have 39. That's not a d**k measuring contest claim either just saying what we have left also.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 pm
|
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yes you are correct i do think it was meant as in 2015 was the only sell out at the current capacity.
On that subject just been announced old trafford to be expanded to 88k capacity in the not too distant future. Cant see too many finals hitting that mark.
Probably not, probably won't hit 80k but still the venue for me to have it at. Glad it's staying there until 2020 at least. Unlike Wembley, empty seats aren't as obvious at Old Trafford on camera.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:16 pm
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Leeds tweeted earlier they have 39. That's not a d**k measuring contest claim either just saying what we have left also.
Haha. I know for a fact Leeds will take more fans but it's to be expected with the size of Cas compared to Leeds. I will just be happy to full the Stretford end and have plenty in the corners at our side too.
|
