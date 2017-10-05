Roofs wrote:
I don't know where this claim has come from about it being only the second GF to sell out (if it does)? My memory might be incorrect, but I'm sure the Bulls were half of three successive sell-outs in the mid-Noughties; vs Wigan in 03, vs Leeds in 04, and vs Leeds in 05.
Although, that was with the smaller capacity of 65,000, so unless they mean it's only the second sell-out since the capacity was increased
Correct.
65,537 vs. Wigan in 2003
65,547 vs. Leeds in 2004
65,728 vs. Leeds in 2005
Also sold out the 2001 and 2002 GF's although the capacity then was roughly 61,000 as a temporary figure until the West Stand's second tier was opened and increased the capacity to 65,000.